'A Monster Season': Craig Conover Gushes Over Filming New Episodes of 'Southern Charm'
Craig Conover is diving into his single gardener era and teasing fans with glimpses of his fresh chapter on the upcoming season of Southern Charm.
"Season 11's a monster season. Everyone's going to be really excited," Conover, 36, said in an interview with Interview Magazine published on Wednesday, July 23. "I haven't felt like this in a couple years."
Since its 2014 debut, Conover has grown alongside his Southern Charm costars Shep Rose and Austen Kroll, and he assures fans that Season 10 will reveal an even more mature dynamic among the trio.
"I don't think anyone will be let down," he also told Us Weekly.
"Austen and I are opening a wedding venue in Charleston, even though we can't stop fighting with each other all the time," he said, hinting at their playful, old-married-couple-style friendship that will return in full force.
Conover describes the new venue as "slightly more affordable" than competitors, joking, "Maybe I'll get my officiant's license."
As for his friendship with Rose, Conover shared, "Shep and I are in a great place, so it's fun to do it together. It's a unique way of being vulnerable because the only way you can really be around this long is to really just let people completely in and know you have zero control over their opinions or perspectives, and you just have to be OK with that."
Fans can look forward to more than just business ventures being highlighted in this season. Conover's passion for gardening takes center stage, especially after viewers saw him and then-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo visit a farm to buy bees — now buzzing in his backyard.
"I've been fascinated with grounding recently. Not just theoretically, but also in real life — just touching grass," Conover shared. "We're filming right now, and it's incredible, but one of the new girls, I tell her, 'You have to touch grass every once in a while.'"
Conover openly embraces his connection with nature, especially after balancing his time between Charleston and New York. "I love gardening, and I'm barefoot in my backyard all the time," he said. "I loved my chapters that I got to spend in New York City, but I went a while without touching the ground sometimes."
Adopting a more laid-back lifestyle, Conover admits he's turning into a "hippie" through his gardening endeavors — and it has even improved his dating life.
"I think strawberries are really s---," he confessed. "I use my garden to flirt with people [laughs]."
Conover explained that as Southern Charm began filming Season 11, his strawberries were in bloom, giving him a golden opportunity to impress potential love interests.
"If I had a crush on a girl, I would take her into my garden and pick a strawberry for her and have her try it," he revealed, adding that he has blackberries and blueberry bushes lining his garden. "I think fruit is very s---."
While things seemed to be turning romantic during the Southern Charm finale as Conover hinted at proposing to DeSorbo, the couple parted ways five months later.
As Conover prepares for this exciting new chapter, he reflects on the lessons learned from nature. "The plants don't care if you have a messy week. They just want you to show up for them. I talk to myself enough during the day and now I talk to bees and plants too. The plants don't judge you," he concluded.