'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll Calls Ex-Girlfriend Madison LeCroy 'Medusa'

Austen Kroll, 35, compared his ex-girlfriend Madison LeCroy, 31, to ‘Medusa’ after finding out about her engagement to boyfriend Brett Randle. LeCroy and Randle were together for seven months prior to their engagement.

“I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no clue at the time,” LeCroy shared to viewers during an Amazon Live.

“Wait, what did I just hear?,” exclaimed Kroll as he watched her share her exciting news.