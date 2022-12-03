'Shut It The F**k Off': Axl Rose Has A Meltdown At Guns N' Roses Mega-Stadium Gig Over 'Spotlight,' Shuts Down Concert

Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose shut a mega stadium gig down mid-show in Melbourne, Australia — fuming that someone was shining a spotlight into his eyes.

“Shut it the f**ck off,” the 60-year-old rocker demanded as he halted singing the band’s mega hit “You Could Be Mine.”

"I don't want to be blind. I don't know what is wrong with the light. Sorry, people. We're going to start over now. You can use that one, it's great," the source exclusively tells OK! of what the musician said on stage.