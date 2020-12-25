Shania Twain: Affairs, Scandals & Fear Of Never Singing Again Explored In REELZ Doc: Watch

The odds of Shania Twain becoming the biggest-selling female country music artist in history were against her. However, her dark past paved the way for superstardom, and now REELZ is looking at her rise to success in The Price of Fame, airing Sunday, December 27.

Her parents divorced at a young age, and Shania was legally adopted by Jerry Twain. However, his toxic relationship with her mother, Sharon, took a toll on young Shania. “I thought he’d killed her,” Twain once recalled in an interview, revealing that she once saw her stepfather plunge her mother’s head into the toilet. “I really thought she was drowned, or dead.”

SHANIA TWAIN OPENS UP ABOUT HUSBAND’S INFIDELITY WHILE BATTLING LYME DISEASE

In November 1987, her mother and stepfather both died in a car accident, and she was forced to raise her siblings.

Surviving a childhood full of trauma and abuse, Twain prevailed… and a promising career in country music soon took off. It was when she linked up with then-producer and future husband Mutt Lange that her career skyrocketed with the release of her second album, “The Woman in Me.”

Shania Twain performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday, January 26, 2003. Photo: MEGA

“The fans knew not just the words to one single, they knew the words to every single song. We’re talking about a worldwide movement,” country radio personality Blair Garner said in the REELZ documentary Shania Twain: The Price of Fame.

Also featuring an interview with Dan Schafer, a guitarist in Shania’s band, the REELZ special will chart her rise to the top as well as look into her personal life.

WHITNEY HOUSTON FANS MUST WATCH! MUSIC TITANS WEIGH IN ON HER ICONIC HITS IN REELZ DOC

Amid a prospering career, her personal life seemed to be in turmoil. Years later, when it was revealed that Twain’s husband was having an affair with her assistant, her life and career began spiraling downwards.

“Alone, suicidal, and afraid,” according to REELZ, “Twain was also left with a condition that robbed her of her singing voice. In a shock to the world, Twain went on to marry the husband of her ex-assistant.”

For more on her life, tune in to Shania Twain: The Price of Fame on Sunday, December 27, at 9 p.m. ET on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com.