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Azealia Banks Reveals Her Wild Desire to Sleep With Virgin Nick Fuentes as Woman-Hating Podcaster Is 'Growing Into His Looks'

split photo of azealia banks and nick fuentes

The '212' hitmaker finds the controversial political commentator 'hot.'

March 30 2026, Published 5:40 p.m. ET

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Azealia Banks made a wild confession on social media this past weekend.

"I really wanna f--- Nick Fuentes I dunno. The angsty wexican energy is hot," she wrote on Saturday, March 28, before following up with, "He's growing into his looks a lot."

The "212" rapper, 34, added that she wishes the controversial far-right podcaster known for his misogynistic views "would shut up and do p---."

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Nick Fuentes Is a Self-Described Incel

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image of Nick Fuentes has never slept with a woman.
Source: Jack Neel/youtube

Nick Fuentes has never slept with a woman.

Fuentes, 27, is a political commentator who hosts "America First," where he promotes white supremacy, Christian nationalism, misogyny and antisemitism.

An admitted virgin, he has repeatedly labeled himself as an "incel," a term meaning "involuntary celibate."

The incel movement usually refers to young men, typically members of an online community, who consider themselves unable to attract women and therefore hold hostile views of them.

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Nick Fuentes Finds Women 'Very Difficult to Be Around'

image of The 27-year-old is known for his extremist views.
Source: Dave Smith/youtube

The 27-year-old is known for his extremist views.

During an interview with Piers Morgan in December 2025, the veteran British broadcaster pressed Fuentes about his disdain for women and questioned whether he's attracted to them.

"You're not gay?" Morgan, 61, probed, to which the streamer replied, "No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that."

After confessing he's never had a sexual relationship, Fuentes explained to Morgan that he tells his followers "all the time" that "the only way you can have s--" is by tying the knot.

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Nick Fuentes Has Been Called a Racist

image of 'We can't get them to lose weight,' Nick Fuentes said of women in conversation with Piers Morgan.
Source: NXR Studios/youtube

'We can't get them to lose weight,' Nick Fuentes said of women in conversation with Piers Morgan.

"We have to do it in spite of the fact that they [women] are annoying," he said. "We have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can't get them to the promised land."

Fuentes previously revealed in 2024 that he was "waiting for marriage" due to his Catholic faith.

In addition to spreading his hateful views of women, the right-wing influencer has also expressed alarming racist beliefs, including claiming segregation laws were better for Black Americans.

Inside Azealia Banks' Own Racist Past

image of The rapper had her Twitter account suspended in 2016 after directing slurs at Zayn Malik.
Source: mega

The rapper had her Twitter account suspended in 2016 after directing slurs at Zayn Malik.

Meanwhile, Banks herself has become widely known for making controversial remarks.

The "Luxury" hitmaker notably faced major backlash in 2016 after hurling racial slurs at One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

As a result, X (known as Twitter at the time) suspended her account, and she was dropped as the headliner of a popular East London music festival.

Banks later apologized, claiming she was "committed to becoming a better person."

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