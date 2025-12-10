or
Nick Fuentes Is a Virgin: Women-Hating Podcaster Admits He's Never Slept With a Female — But Insists He's Straight

photo of nick fuentes
Source: Tucker Carlson/Youtube

'I will say that women are very difficult to be around,' the far-right streamer told Piers Morgan.

Dec. 10 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Nick Fuentes, a notorious hater of women, has admitted to still being a virgin at 27.

The far-right political commentator made the confession when Piers Morgan, 60, asked him outright during Fuentes' appearance on the Monday, December 8, episode of the British broadcaster's show.

Morgan inquired about the controversial America First streamer's history in the bedroom while pressing him about his numerous misogynistic remarks — which range from simply "women suck" to "a lot of women want to be raped."

Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube

Piers Morgan debated with the white Christian nationalist on his show on Monday, December 8.

Nick Fuentes Claims to Be Attracted to Women — Despite Hating Them

image of Piers Morgan asked Nick Fuentes whether he's 'attracted to women.'
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube

Piers Morgan asked Nick Fuentes whether he's 'attracted to women.'

"Are you actually attracted to women?” Morgan asked the white nationalist podcaster, to which he replied, "I am attracted to women."

"You're not gay?" he further questioned.

"No, but I will say that women are very difficult to be around, so there’s that," Fuentes responded.

Morgan — who declared himself "the best-known journalist in the world" in August — then proceeded to lay into Fuentes for his beliefs about women.

"I know I’m the boomer here, but actually, you’re a 27-year-old dinosaur, aren’t you, Nick Fuentes?" the British pundit said.

image of Nick Fuentes thinks women are annoying, but is still 'attracted' to them.
Source: Piers Morgan Uncensored/Youtube

Nick Fuentes thinks women are annoying, but is still 'attracted' to them.

Morgan continued, "'All women are annoying. All women grow old. They all get fat,’ says the guy — have you ever had s--?”

"No, absolutely not," Fuentes confirmed.

"Wow, says the guy who’s never got laid," Morgan ridiculed, which only made the staunch Christian stifle a chuckle.

Nick Fuentes Doesn't Believe in S-- Before Marriage

image of Nick Fuentes preaches against s-- before marriage.
Source: StevenCrowder/Youtube

Nick Fuentes preaches against s-- before marriage.

Fuentes then explained to Morgan: "I tell my followers to get married all the time. I tell them that it’s best for everybody to get married, and I think that’s the only way that you can have s--."

He continued, "We have to do it in spite of the fact that they [women] are annoying, we have to do it in spite of the fact that they talk too much, we can’t get them to lose weight. We can put them on peptides. We can get them to the promised land..."

Nick Fuentes Considers Himself an 'Incel'

image of Nick Fuentes has identified himself as an 'incel.'
Source: Tucker Carlson/Youtube

Nick Fuentes has identified himself as an 'incel.'

Fuentes hasn't kept his lack of s-- life a secret, as he has repeatedly labeled himself as an "incel," a term meaning "involuntary celibate."

The term is used to refer to young men, typically members of an online community, who consider themselves unable to attract women and therefore hold hostile views of them.

Fuentes previously revealed in 2024 that he was "waiting for marriage" due to his Catholic faith.

