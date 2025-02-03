R&B Legend Babyface Gets Cut Off by Reporter as They Yell Out to Interview Chappell Roan in Awkward Moment on 2025 Grammys Red Carpet
Music producer and recording artist Babyface had an awkward run-in with Chappell Roan while on the red carpet for the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 2.
While chatting with the Associated Press, the R&B legend was seemingly dismissed by the two red carpet hosts, as they abruptly ended their interview to try and get Roan's attention.
One of the journalists was spotted screaming “Chappell," leading Babyface to awkwardly step aside to make space for the "Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" songstress.
X, formerly known as Twitter, users quickly criticized the media personality's behavior.
"This is so disrespectful," one user penned. "Interrupting him while he’s answering a question to call another artist over and then just moving him out the way? BABYFACE??"
"Ummm.. @AP who in the absolute h--- are these interviewers???? Treating THEE Babyface as if he’s some sort of random person off the street?! Wow," another wrote. "Pathetic."
Babyface is considered a vet in the music industry, while Roan has been candid about her struggle to adjust to working in Hollywood. In a pre-Grammy Awards Instagram post, Roan was candid with fans about her experiences.
"Hey girls I just woke up. Good morning booboos," Roan began her caption on Wednesday, January 29. "It’s Grammy week. I am very emo. My heart feels warm and fuzzy with all the support I have been given this past year."
"I hope you can understand that this has been incredible and scary and spiritual and confusing," she continued. "I’ve been crying tears of joy and grief and feeling loved and lonely and free."
In the past, Roan admitted there are some downsides to being in the limelight.
"Ultimately, I am grateful for every one of you who gave my music a little spin and showed your a-- up to shows and festivals," the artist admitted. "Because y'all are rockstars I feel like a rockstars :) D--- I am cheesy lowkey."
"Whatever anyway; I love the performance we’re preparing for you all," she continued. "And girl no matter what, just know when I’m up on stage, all I’m really feeling in my heart is love to the queer community especially those in places where it is unsafe to be yourself. I see you."
OK! previously reported Roan was under fire after she called out her admirers for being "creepy" and "toxic."
"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," she said in a TikTok video. "I don't give a f--- if you think it's selfish of me to say no for a photo, or for your time, or for a hug. That's not normal, that's weird. It's weird how people think that you know a person just because you see them online."