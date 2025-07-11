Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley Still Together? Season 10 Spoilers

Jessica Edwards made her Bachelor debut in 2024 on Joey Graziadei’s season. Meanwhile, Conley competed for Jenn Tran’s final rose on Season 21 of The Bachelorette later that year.

While sparks flew between Edwards and Conley during the July premiere of the Bachelor spinoff, the executive assistant later revealed she had already pre-vetted him off-camera, admitting to sliding into his DMs before filming began.

“I followed him on Instagram while Jenn’s season was airing because I thought he was cute,” Jess told Parade in an interview published on July 10. “I will say, I definitely slid into the DMs once or twice, like, ‘Cute dog,’ or, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to make that recipe!’”