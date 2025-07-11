or
Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Stars Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley Still Together? Season 10 Spoilers

Photo of 'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley.
Source: Disney

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley found a connection during the Season 10 premiere of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' and fans are curious if they're still together.

By:

July 11 2025, Published 6:23 p.m. ET

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley quickly found a connection during the Season 10 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise.

Although Conley narrowly escaped going home after Sam McKinney’s late arrival during Episode 1, fans are curious if Edward and Conley are still together after filming.

Who Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley?

image of Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley found a connection on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.
Source: Disney

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley found a connection on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

Jessica Edwards made her Bachelor debut in 2024 on Joey Graziadei’s season. Meanwhile, Conley competed for Jenn Tran’s final rose on Season 21 of The Bachelorette later that year.

While sparks flew between Edwards and Conley during the July premiere of the Bachelor spinoff, the executive assistant later revealed she had already pre-vetted him off-camera, admitting to sliding into his DMs before filming began.

“I followed him on Instagram while Jenn’s season was airing because I thought he was cute,” Jess told Parade in an interview published on July 10. “I will say, I definitely slid into the DMs once or twice, like, ‘Cute dog,’ or, ‘Oh my gosh, I need to make that recipe!’”

Do Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley Get Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10?

image of Sam McKinney’ tried to disrupt Jess Edwards and Spencer Conly.
Source: Disney

Sam McKinney’ tried to disrupt Jess Edwards and Spencer Conly.

Edwards and Conley are the only couple to get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, according to franchise insider Reality Steve.

“I can’t imagine BIP has a season where they don’t have at least one couple that gets engaged, so I’m pretty sure Spencer and Jess are the ones who get engaged this season,” the blogger teased via Instagram in June.

What Happened Between Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10?

image of Sam McKinney tried to disrupt Jess Edward and Spencer Conley.
Source: Disney

Sam McKinney tried to disrupt Jess Edward and Spencer Conley.

Before meeting Conley, Edwards explained in a confessional with producers that he was at the top of her list of men to meet. Although the pair swiftly formed a love connection in the tropical paradise over their past heartbreaks, McKinney's late arrival on day two complicated things.

Though McKinney tried to steal Edwards by taking her on a romantic date, Edwards ultimately chose to award her rose to Conley and saved his spot in Paradise.

Are ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley Still Together?

image of Jess Edwards awarded Spencer Conley her final rose on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.
Source: Disney

Jess Edwards awarded Spencer Conley her final rose on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

Although it’s unclear how Edwards and Conley's relationship will play out on screen, clues point to the couple still being together after getting engaged on the dating show.

