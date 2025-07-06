or
BREAKING NEWS
OK LogoPHOTOS

10 'Golden' Stars Who Are Joining 'Bachelor in Paradise' for the First Time

Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin; Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Stars from 'The Golden Bachelor' and 'The Golden Bachelorette' will try to find love again on the Costa Rica beach on 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

By:

July 6 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

April Kirkwood

april kirkwood
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 will take place in Costa Rica for the first time.

Bachelor in Paradise will embrace newcomers in its upcoming tenth season.

Before the July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, ABC named 10 alums from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette who will hit the Costa Rica beach.

Firecracker therapist April Kirkwood, who appeared on The Golden Bachelor Season 1, will try to find love again in the upcoming installment.

"For the first time, the Goldens are hitting the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC said on a June 16 announcement. "Bachelor in Paradise is back for its milestone 10th season, bringing a cast of familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love."

Charles 'CK' King

charles ck king
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

Jesse Palmer will return to host 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 1 alum Charles "CK" King will also join the sun-soaked world of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

Gary Levingston

gary levingston
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

Wells Adams will once again serve as the in-house bartender.

Gary Levingston, who appeared on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1, will pack his bags to join Bachelor in Paradise.

Jack Lencioni

jack lencioni
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

Hannah Brown will join as the head of Paradise Relations.

Joining the other Golden stars is Jack Lencioni, who was previously part of The Golden Bachelorette Season 1.

Kathy Swarts

kathy swarts
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

According to ABC, Hannah Brown will introduce the Champagne Lounge to the contestants.

Kathy Swarts, who appeared on Gerry Turner's season, will try to find love!

Keith Gordon

keith gordon
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

ABC announced the additional 'Golden' stars in the cast on June 16.

The Golden Bachelorette Season 10 alum Keith Gordon will also join the fun!

Kim Buike

kim buike
Source: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Leslie Fhima and Gary Levingston were the first 'Golden' alums to be named as 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 cast members.

Kim Buike may capture hearts — or maybe not — on Bachelor in Paradise Season 10.

Leslie Fhima

leslie fhima
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

It was previously revealed that 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 would air in summer 2025.

Leslie Fhima is set to bring more drama to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after her stint on the first season of The Golden Bachelor.

Fhima and Levingston's appearances were first confirmed during the After the Final Rose special in March.

"Please welcome your newest and first-ever Golden Bachelor in Paradise cast members," host Jesse Palmer announced. "For the first time ever, golden men and women will be hitting the beaches of paradise alongside all of your Bachelor and Bachelorette favorites from seasons past, and I don't know if I've ever been more excited for anything ever."

Natascha Hardee

natascha hardee
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

ABC released a teaser on June 6.

Natascha Hardee will make a leap to Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 after The Golden Bachelor Season 1.

Ralph 'RJ' Johnson

ralph rj johnson
Source: Disney/Samantha Drasin

'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 will premiere on July 7.

Ralph "RJ" Johnson will join the cast of the tenth season following his appearance on The Golden Bachelorette Season 1.

