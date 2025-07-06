10 'Golden' Stars Who Are Joining 'Bachelor in Paradise' for the First Time

Bachelor in Paradise will embrace newcomers in its upcoming tenth season.

Before the July 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, ABC named 10 alums from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette who will hit the Costa Rica beach.

Firecracker therapist April Kirkwood, who appeared on The Golden Bachelor Season 1, will try to find love again in the upcoming installment.

"For the first time, the Goldens are hitting the beaches of Bachelor in Paradise, proving that age is just a number as they bring their experience and a little extra spice to show the younger crowd how it's done," ABC said on a June 16 announcement. "Bachelor in Paradise is back for its milestone 10th season, bringing a cast of familiar faces from The Bachelor franchise to a brand-new beach in Costa Rica for a second (or third) shot at love."