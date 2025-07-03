Ashley Iaconetti Suspects There Will Be 'Flirtation' Between Younger and Golden 'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Ahead of Season 10 Premiere

The TV star hopes to see Golden Bachelor alum Nancy Hulkower on the beach.

"I'm not sure if Nancy's going to be there, but she's stunning. I could genuinely see some of the guys being interested in her," she exclaimed.

As for the younger Bachelor singles, Iaconetti is looking forward to both Kat Izzo and Dale Moss joining the cast.

"I'm excited that Kat's gonna be back. I think she [makes] really good TV. She's stunning," she gushed. "Dale will be interesting...they needed a big get. He was a big get."

Iaconetti will also be cheering on her friend Justin Glaze, whom she credits as having the "greatest facial expressions ever."

"I'm eager to know if Susie Evans ends up on the beach and how their dynamic will be, because I always tell them, 'You guys, your friendship, it feels so much like me and [my husband,] Jared [Haibon]. If she does go, it would be kind of like our Paradise Season 2. I'm interested to see how they'll navigate dating in front of one another."