Ashley Iaconetti Suspects There Will Be 'Flirtation' Between Younger and Golden 'Bachelor in Paradise' Contestants Ahead of Season 10 Premiere
The upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise will feature both younger contestants and "Goldens" on the beach, sparking questions of whether age-defying dates will occur.
Bachelor alum Ashley Iaconetti anticipates some unexpected flirting, despite the age gap.
In an exclusive interview with OK! about her partnership with Chicco, the reality star hypothesized what she thinks will happen between regular and Golden Bachelor singles, as well as who she wants to see get together.
"I think that there'll be like some light flirtation but no actual romance," she spilled. "There's a double standard because I think it'll be funny to see the older ladies flirting with the younger guys, but if any of the older guys were hitting on the younger girls, we would be like, 'Ew.'"
Although Iaconetti believes there will be friendly exchanges, she would be surprised if full-fledged relationships form.
"I think they're gonna like be a little tongue-in-cheek about things. If I were 20 years younger, you can't exactly say if I was 20 years older," she explained.
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 10 Predictions
The TV star hopes to see Golden Bachelor alum Nancy Hulkower on the beach.
"I'm not sure if Nancy's going to be there, but she's stunning. I could genuinely see some of the guys being interested in her," she exclaimed.
As for the younger Bachelor singles, Iaconetti is looking forward to both Kat Izzo and Dale Moss joining the cast.
"I'm excited that Kat's gonna be back. I think she [makes] really good TV. She's stunning," she gushed. "Dale will be interesting...they needed a big get. He was a big get."
Iaconetti will also be cheering on her friend Justin Glaze, whom she credits as having the "greatest facial expressions ever."
"I'm eager to know if Susie Evans ends up on the beach and how their dynamic will be, because I always tell them, 'You guys, your friendship, it feels so much like me and [my husband,] Jared [Haibon]. If she does go, it would be kind of like our Paradise Season 2. I'm interested to see how they'll navigate dating in front of one another."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
How Long Have Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Been Together?
Iaconetti met Haibon on Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015. The duo did not leave Mexico as a couple, and when they both returned to Paradise the following year, Haibon even pursued another woman. They stayed friends while Iaconetti went on to film Bachelor Winter Games, and Haibon starred in Bachelor in Paradise: Australia. After the spinoffs, they realized they had feelings for each other, fell in love and got engaged on Season 5 of Paradise in 2018. They have been married since August 2019 and have two sons, Dawson, 2, and Hayden, 11 months.
Ashley Iaconetti's Collaboration With Chicco
While Ashley awaits the Bachelor in Paradise premiere on Monday, July 7, she is busy promoting her new potty training line with Chicco.
"They came to me at a perfect time because Dawson is in the potty training zone. I wanted him to be potty-trained so that he could do karate and go to preschool," she explained. "We really started homing in on it in January, and Chicco had the most amazing products for potty-training."
As the mom plans an upcoming summer cruise, she will be taking along a three-in-one potty training system to avoid any accidents onboard.
"It's convertible, so you can have a mini potty or take it apart very easily, put the topper on the regular toilet, and then it's a stool," she said. "Dawson prefers the stool and the topper, and he's so funny about it. He likes to move the stool up to the toilet and put the top on himself. I'm like, 'You know what you're doing,' so it's fun to see his independence there."