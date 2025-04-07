Tyler Cameron Accuses Grant Ellis of Unfollowing Him Over Support for Litia Garr
Tyler Cameron, the charming Bachelorette alum, is throwing serious shade as he accuses The Bachelor’s season 29 lead, Grant Ellis, of unfollowing him on Instagram after he showed support for runner-up, Litia Garr.
In a revealing TikTok posted on March 26, Cameron, 32, couldn’t help but spill the tea about their friendship — and the fallout. "I need to apologize," he told Garr, 31, with a smirk. "because I was unfamiliar with your game because you have massive real estate right here, in Grant’s head."
With a grand gesture across his forehead, Cameron implied Ellis’ fixation on Garr wasn’t exactly subtle.
"But you know, I guess we can say it together, 'Come on now. Why’d you have to do that?'" he quipped, referencing Garr’s now-iconic line from the final rose ceremony.
He added, "Rock on Litia," sending one last shout-out to the runner-up.
Captioning his TikTok, "Didn’t know how to wrap it up, should have left it at Litia’s iconic 'come on now.'"
In a twist of fate, Garr reacted to Cameron's video beneath a comment from his girlfriend, Tate Madden, proclaiming, "Rock on Litia! You know what … h--- yeah."
Garr responded with, "Hi Tate," paired with a heart emoji, showing the mutual support among the crew.
Fans of the franchise flooded the comments section with praise for Cameron’s defense of Garr. "The way Tyler is sticking up for Litia. We love to see it!” one follower shouted, while another chimed in, "Litia is the one that got away. She is gonna be on his mind forever."
"The fact that you didn’t even bash him whatsoever, it’s giving that he’s still bothered to hear that name (Litia)," another pointed out, while a fourth raved, "You are iconic for making this video.”
Cameron’s recent Instagram post did not go unnoticed. In it, he welcomed Litia to the "No. 2 club," declaring that "the best is yet to come for you."
Cameron knows a thing or two about being the runner-up himself, as he was famously passed over by Hannah Brown in Season 15 of The Bachelorette.
After a dramatic finale in 2019, Cameron was given a potential second chance when Brown offered coffee and a shot to reconnect amid the pandemic — not quite the romance they envisioned.
As for Grant's shocking choice to pick Juliana Pasquarosa over Litia? Fans were left reeling, especially after the emotional exchanges that preceded the final decision.
"I love you very much, I want to give you everything that you deserve, but I’m not your person," Grant told Garr during their gut-wrenching showdown, who plainly responded, "I definitely do, come on now. You are different than I thought."