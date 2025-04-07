Tyler Cameron Accuses Grant Ellis of Unfollowing Him Over Support for Litia Garr

Tyler Cameron, the charming Bachelorette alum, is throwing serious shade as he accuses The Bachelor’s season 29 lead, Grant Ellis, of unfollowing him on Instagram after he showed support for runner-up, Litia Garr.

In a revealing TikTok posted on March 26, Cameron, 32, couldn’t help but spill the tea about their friendship — and the fallout. "I need to apologize," he told Garr, 31, with a smirk. "because I was unfamiliar with your game because you have massive real estate right here, in Grant’s head."

With a grand gesture across his forehead, Cameron implied Ellis’ fixation on Garr wasn’t exactly subtle.