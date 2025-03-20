Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick and Kelley Flanagan Spark Dating Frenzy With Flirty TikTok Video
Bachelor Nation is buzzing as Jason Tartick and Kelley Flanagan ignited dating rumors after a playful video made the rounds on social media.
Tartick, 36, popped up in a TikTok and Instagram clip shared by Flanagan, 33, on March 15, where the duo was seen sharing a laugh in the backseat of a vehicle. The clip, packed with cheeky banter, has sent fans into a frenzy.
“I'm not saying anything without my lawyer present,” Tartick mouthed over a trending audio track, leaving viewers laughing.
The camera quickly cut to Tartick, who shot back, “Ma’am you are the lawyer.”
The playful chemistry continued as Flanagan chimed in, “Then where’s my present?” while flashing a chic Chanel bag Tartick handed her.
While the exchange could easily be taken as friendly, speculation swirled when Flanagan mentioned a mystery man named Sam who used to be her “Chanel purse savior,” after accidentally spilling wine on her bag during the Super Bowl in February.
“Wait a minute … is Tartick purse guy?!” one eager fan quipped in the comments of Flanagan's TikTok. A
nother chimed in with, “Sam is it you?!??” to which Flanagan responded with a series of laughing emojis, fueling the rumors even more.
The Instagram comments section was rife with supporters, with one follower exclaiming, “For years I’ve been saying these two would be a good match. Even when they were dating others lol.”
Tartick didn’t hold back either, hopping into the comments to sprinkle in some laughing emojis of his own, clearly enjoying the online chatter.
Tossing it back to February 12, Flanagan revealed in a TikTok how her mysterious “Sam” insisted on buying her a new Chanel bag after the wine mishap. “There is no red wine stains in it, like it did not hurt it in any degree,” she explained, recalling the moment with a smirk, while detailing how her new bubblegum pink Chanel micro handbag arrived.
Interestingly, Flanagan swore the sender was “not like a guy [she was] dating or seeing or whatever,” but now fans are connecting the dots.
As it stands, neither Flanagan nor Tartick has officially confirmed or shot down the swirling dating speculation, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.
Tartick debuted on Becca Kufrin’s Season 14 of The Bachelorette in 2018, but didn’t make it past hometowns. He then dated Kaitlyn Bristowe, getting engaged in May 2021, only to part ways in August 2023.
Flanagan hit the small screen on The Bachelor Season 24 in 2020. While she didn’t snag Peter Weber’s final rose, a subsequent off-again, on-again romance followed after he ended things with Hannah Ann Sluss. Flanagan's rollercoaster with Weber eventually wrapped up for good in April 2023.
With their playful antics and undeniable chemistry, are Tartick and Flanagan the next power couple of Bachelor Nation? Only time will tell!