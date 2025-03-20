Bachelor Nation's Jason Tartick and Kelley Flanagan Spark Dating Frenzy With Flirty TikTok Video

Bachelor Nation is buzzing as Jason Tartick and Kelley Flanagan ignited dating rumors after a playful video made the rounds on social media.

Tartick, 36, popped up in a TikTok and Instagram clip shared by Flanagan, 33, on March 15, where the duo was seen sharing a laugh in the backseat of a vehicle. The clip, packed with cheeky banter, has sent fans into a frenzy.

“I'm not saying anything without my lawyer present,” Tartick mouthed over a trending audio track, leaving viewers laughing.