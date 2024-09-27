Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to Seeing Her Ex-Fiancé Jason Tartick at the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards

When asked about being at the same event as Tartick, the Dancing With the Stars alum said, “A year ago I would have, but like, it’s been a minute. And at this point in my life, I’m like, ‘I just want everyone to be happy.’ I’m in a good place and I just am like, yeah. I waved. Like, it’s all good. I feel like other people care more than I do.”

During the event, the former Bachelor Nation stars made separate appearances on the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., on Thursday, September 26.

Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed she had a 'little funeral' after she and Jason Tartick ended their relationship.

The Bachelorette star added, “This isn’t the first time we’ve been in the same room. So it’s really not weird. Maybe like six months ago, my heart would have been in my b----. But like, it’s chilling.”

The former flames began their relationship in 2019 and eventually got engaged in 2021 but called it quits in August 2023. Since then, the 35-year-old corporate banker has entered a new relationship and introduced his current partner to his family earlier this summer.

The former flames were engaged in 2021 but called it quits in 2023.

After Tartick went public with Kat Stickler, people assumed Bristowe was upset about the ordeal.

“We need to let go of the narrative that KB is hurt/saddened by Jason’s relationship. She has very clearly moved on. And truthfully, based on some of her cryptic comments, there’s no love lost on her part,” one person wrote in her "Off the Vine" Facebook group, to which Bristowe replied, “It’s more of some held on anger and resentment that I’m working through!!! Not hurt.”