'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe Attacked Twice by Rescue Dog: 'I Was Fighting for My Life'
Bachelor alum Sean Lowe is lucky to be alive after a series of bone-chilling dog attacks from his beloved rescue boxer, Moose, leaving the reality star “bleeding badly” and sprinting to the emergency room not once, but twice.
In a gripping Instagram video posted on Monday, March 17, alongside his wife Catherine Giudici, the 41-year-old star revealed the harrowing details of the incidents that unfolded just days apart.
The chaos began on Thursday, March 13, while Giudici, 38, was out shopping with their three young kids — Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia. Meanwhile, Lowe was home hosting friends for a backyard barbecue, but when he accidentally triggered the smoke alarm, chaos ensued.
“I’m going over to waft the smoke away from the smoke alarm, because the siren was insanely loud," Lowe explained, recalling the moment that would lead to his nightmare. "And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, 'No Moose.'"
But Moose was already spiraling into an aggressive frenzy, and as Lowe desperately tried to regain control, his attempts backfired. "I give him like a very stern like, 'Moose. No. No.' And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me … and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm," he continued.
With adrenaline surging, Lowe, who stands tall at 6'3" and weighs 220 pounds, was forced into survival mode. “At this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off," he admitted.
After managing to wrestle Moose outside, the danger was far from over. The ferocious pup bolted back into the house, targeting Lowe once more. “I'm honestly just fighting for my life here against a dog," he said, in shock. "Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he's my dog. We've only had him for a little under three months, but like he's my dog."
- Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Admits His 'Purpose' Has 'Suddenly Vanished' Following Near-Fatal Shooting
- 'So Appreciative Of Everything': Lady Gaga's Dog Walker Ryan Fischer Breaks Silence On 'Very Close Call With Death' Following Harrowing Shooting Incident
- Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici Reveal They're 'Pressing Pause' on Expanding Their Family: 'We're Just So Content'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Lowe's arms had severe cuts that made him fear for his safety.
"I think that dog may have nicked an artery," he said.
His friends rushed him to the emergency room, where doctors stitched him up in "five or six different places" to staunch the bleeding.
But the horror didn’t end there. Less than 12 hours later, as Lowe's parents arrived to take care of the kids and shield them from the unfolding chaos, Moose managed to escape and attack Lowe yet again. This time, emergency medical attention was urgent, as Lowe had to hold the 7-year-old dog down while waiting for police assistance.
Reflecting on the traumatic turn of events, the couple expressed their sorrow. Moose "experienced a lot of trauma" before finding a home with them. “We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog," Lowe lamented. “And we miss him."