'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe Attacked Twice by Rescue Dog: 'I Was Fighting for My Life'

Composite Photo of 'The Bachelor' alum Sean Lowe and dog Moose
Source: MEGA; @catherinegiudici/Instagram

Sean Lowe was attacked twice by their family dog, forcing him to make a trip to the ER.

By:

March 19 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Bachelor alum Sean Lowe is lucky to be alive after a series of bone-chilling dog attacks from his beloved rescue boxer, Moose, leaving the reality star “bleeding badly” and sprinting to the emergency room not once, but twice.

In a gripping Instagram video posted on Monday, March 17, alongside his wife Catherine Giudici, the 41-year-old star revealed the harrowing details of the incidents that unfolded just days apart.

Photo of Sean Lowe, Moose and Family
Source: @catherinegiudici/Instagram

Sean Lowe's wife, Catherine Guidici, and their three young kids were out when he was bitten by their rescue dog, Moose.

The chaos began on Thursday, March 13, while Giudici, 38, was out shopping with their three young kidsSamuel, Isaiah, and Mia. Meanwhile, Lowe was home hosting friends for a backyard barbecue, but when he accidentally triggered the smoke alarm, chaos ensued.

“I’m going over to waft the smoke away from the smoke alarm, because the siren was insanely loud," Lowe explained, recalling the moment that would lead to his nightmare. "And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, 'No Moose.'"

But Moose was already spiraling into an aggressive frenzy, and as Lowe desperately tried to regain control, his attempts backfired. "I give him like a very stern like, 'Moose. No. No.' And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me … and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm," he continued.

Photo of Moose
Source: @catherineguidici

'The Bachelor' alum Sean Lowe said his dog, Moose did not cause any harm to him or his children prior to the recent attack.

With adrenaline surging, Lowe, who stands tall at 6'3" and weighs 220 pounds, was forced into survival mode. “At this point, I am doing everything I possibly can just to fend this dog off," he admitted.

After managing to wrestle Moose outside, the danger was far from over. The ferocious pup bolted back into the house, targeting Lowe once more. “I'm honestly just fighting for my life here against a dog," he said, in shock. "Not just a dog. My dog, right? Like, he's my dog. We've only had him for a little under three months, but like he's my dog."

Screenshot of Sean Lowe's Instagram live
Source: @seanlowesku

'The Bachelor' alum Sean Lowe said being bitten by his dog Moose forced him into survival mode.

Lowe's arms had severe cuts that made him fear for his safety.

"I think that dog may have nicked an artery," he said.

His friends rushed him to the emergency room, where doctors stitched him up in "five or six different places" to staunch the bleeding.

But the horror didn’t end there. Less than 12 hours later, as Lowe's parents arrived to take care of the kids and shield them from the unfolding chaos, Moose managed to escape and attack Lowe yet again. This time, emergency medical attention was urgent, as Lowe had to hold the 7-year-old dog down while waiting for police assistance.

Photo of Moose
Source: @catherineguidici

Moose got triggered by a smoke alarm, prompting him to attack his owner.

Reflecting on the traumatic turn of events, the couple expressed their sorrow. Moose "experienced a lot of trauma" before finding a home with them. “We miss our dog, as weird as that sounds. He was a really, really good dog," Lowe lamented. “And we miss him."

