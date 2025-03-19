'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe Attacked Twice by Rescue Dog: 'I Was Fighting for My Life'

The chaos began on Thursday, March 13, while Giudici, 38, was out shopping with their three young kids — Samuel, Isaiah, and Mia. Meanwhile, Lowe was home hosting friends for a backyard barbecue, but when he accidentally triggered the smoke alarm, chaos ensued.

“I’m going over to waft the smoke away from the smoke alarm, because the siren was insanely loud," Lowe explained, recalling the moment that would lead to his nightmare. "And as I’m holding the dish rag, Moose comes up and, like, bites it and kind of nips my finger really aggressively, which is something that he does not do. So, you know, I kind of gave him a, 'No Moose.'"

But Moose was already spiraling into an aggressive frenzy, and as Lowe desperately tried to regain control, his attempts backfired. "I give him like a very stern like, 'Moose. No. No.' And it was right about that moment where he shows his teeth at me and just attacks me … and I feel him just kind of ripping into the flesh of my arm," he continued.