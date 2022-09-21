OK! Helps You Send Your Little Ones Back To School With Healthy Foods For The Whole Family — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
This school year it is more important than ever to ensure your kids are staying healthy while they're back at school. That is why OK! has rounded up our top-picked healthy foods, snacks and meals that the whole family will love. Whether it's 100% natural turkey breast packed in their new lunch box, or free range egg bites for a hearty breakfast on-the-go, we've got you covered!
Keep scrolling to stock up on our favorite finds and feel good about what your little ones are bringing with them and putting in their bodies as they take on another new school year.
YETI Daytrip Lunch Box
We all know it’s important to keep fresh food and the Daytrip Lunch Box is up for the task.The fresh-for-hours, easy-to-clean lunch box is your one-way ticket to packing a lunch you’ll actually look forward to. It’s packed to the gills with insulation power, engineered with a water-resistant exterior and built with a rock-solid form factor so it holds its own when riding in backpacks and bags.
APPLEGATE NATURALS® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast
This tender and juicy breast meat is lightly salted to bring out all the flavor and you’ll feel great about giving to your kids (or even to pack in your own lunch box!). It is 100% natural, contains no chemical nitrates or nitrites and is Applegate Humanely Raised with no antibiotics, ever.
Primal Kitchen Squeeze Mayo with Avocado Oil
This product is made with avocado oil and Certified Humane organic, cage-free eggs for a taste that’s uncompromisingly delicious in an easy-to-use squeeze. Primal Kitchen products are made with good fats from plant-based oils, and contain no dairy, gluten, grain, artificial sweeteners, artificial sweeteners or soy.
When Primal Kitchen launched in 2015, founder Mark Sisson's goal was to change the way the world eats. Primal Kitchen is on a mission to challenge the mindset that eating well requires restrictions or trade-offs and is a full proponent of enjoying more delicious sauce, like their Mayo with Avocado Oil — perfect for any lunch, to top off a sandwich or a dip in your (or your kids) favorite Bento box.
Wonderful Pistachios
Wonderful Pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts, that are also a complete protein. Wonderful Pistachios are not only a good source of protein and fiber, they’re also portable, making them super convenient. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber. Even better, they offer more bang for your calorie buck, giving you 49 nuts per ounce, compared to just 15 potato chips (and we all know no one eats just 15 potato chips anyway).
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar are bold new flavors to keep better-for-you snacking interesting. Or you can turn up the heat with Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Chili Roasted or grab a bag of just-a-little-sweet Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Honey Roasted, kissed with honey and a dash of salt for the ultimate sweet and savory snack.
Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites
Did you know that the majority of pretzel-and-cheese snacks available today do not contain real cheese? Whisps Cheese & Pretzel Bites are real cheese and pretzels with protein! They are available in three delicious flavors (Cheddar, Honey Mustard and Everything), with the #1 ingredient being real baked cheese. This snack combines pretzels with 100% artisanal parmesan or cheddar cheese made with award-winning dairy from four family farms. Even better, these uniquely poppable snack bites have 6-8g of protein, 1g of sugar or less and 100% crunch per serving. Throw them into a lunchbox or serve as an after-school snack for a satisfying crunchy snack.
California Fresh Figs
Being right in the middle of fresh fig season (May-November), these gems not only taste amazing, but look even better. And when you think figs, think California! California produces 98% of the nation’s fresh figs and they’re the best quality figs in the world.
There are several varieties that range from green to black but they are all sweet and delicious. Try them all throughout the season to find your favorite! Figs are a good source of dietary fiber and provide calcium, iron, potassium and more. Plus they taste great on their own or in recipes, like this one we’ll be making this Monday.
For nutrition information and recipes, including this one for California Fresh Fig Salsa, visit CaliforniaFigs.com.
Little Leaf Farms Sweet Baby Butter Leaf
Balanced with sweetness, crispness and tenderness, Little Leaf Farms’ newest lettuce variety, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf, offers a unique and quality eating experience. A lettuce as versatile as it is tasty, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf can be enjoyed in salads, sandwiches and even lettuce wraps, as you welcome nutritious meals back into your routine. Like other Little Leaf Farms lettuce varieties, Sweet Baby Butter Leaf is free from pesticides, herbicides and fungicides, and is delivered from greenhouse to grocery store in just 24 hours for fresh greens year-round.
Nellie’s Free Range Eggs Sous Vide Egg Bites (Uncured Bacon + Pepper Jack)
Available in multiple tasty varieties like Bacon & Pepper Jack, Ham & Swiss, Broccoli & Cheddar and Sausage & Cheddar, Nellie’s Free Range’s Sous Vide Egg Bites are the first and only Certified Humane egg bite in the country. With a satisfying 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of fat, they’re also gluten-free and made with no fillers. Nellie’s egg bites are cheesy, satisfying and nutritious — and the perfect way to start the day!
Nellie’s Free Range Eggs' Sous Vide Egg Bites (Uncured Bacon + Pepper Jack) retail for $8.99 at bjs.com.
One Degree Organic Foods Organic Sprouted Rolled Oats
Always organic, non-GMO, plant-based and gluten-free, One Degree Organic’s Organic Sprouted Rolled Oats boast nutrients and are easy to digest, making them perfect to start every day on the right foot! These whole oats are also great to stock the pantry and use for a variety of oatmeal recipes for the whole family.
Try them as soaked oats or make a quick bowl of oatmeal as the weather cools, before you or your kids head out the door!