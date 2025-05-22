Bad Bunny Gets Caught Staring at Scarlett Johansson's Butt in Candid 'Saturday Night Live' Moment
Bad Bunny snuck a peek at Scarlett Johansson's assets.
During the season finale of Saturday Night Live on May 17, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer, 31, was caught staring at the host's backside as she signed off.
As Johansson, 40, gave her closing speech, the singer raised a glass before looking down, flashing a smile and clapping at her posterior.
Fans took to the comments section on social media to call out the hilarious moment.
"The way Bad Bunny looks at Scar Jo's a-- is sending me," one person wrote on a video that received over 760,000 likes and 6.1 million views on TikTok.
"U can take the man out Puerto Rico but u can't take the Puerto Rico out the man," another user added.
At the end of the show, Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, 42, brought her a bouquet of red roses and planted a kiss on her.
"Well this explains why Colin felt the need to go kiss her at the end of the show and everyone's face when he did," a social media account speculated.
Scarlett Johansson and Bad Bunny's 'Saturday Night Live' Skits Together
Johansson starred in several skits with Bad Bunny, who served as the musical guest for the evening. The duo played lovers in a sketch called "Couples at the Bar," where they got in a rift with another couple on a date.
In "Please Don't Destroy - First Class," the Black Widow star bought a group of guys premium tickets to Newark, an airport that has been facing significant delays and disruptions in real life. As the flight endured turbulence, the pilot gave a call to a novice air traffic controller, played by the Puerto Rican rapper.
Aside from his acting stint, Bad Bunny performed two of his latest hits "NUEVAYoL" and "PERFuMITO NUEVO" on the SNL stage.
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's Upcoming Acting Endeavor Together
Despite Bad Bunny's cheeky moment with Johansson, the movie star's relationship with Jost is strong as ever.
In February, an insider reported that the married couple of five years might be developing a TV show together.
"Colin is Scarlett’s biggest fan, and she has so much admiration for his talent, too," the source said. "He’s so funny, with such great timing. Working with him in Fly Me to the Moon was a total slam dunk. They weren’t sure how it would go, but they both loved it and are now saying they want to do more together."
The longtime SNL actor played Senator Cook in the 2024 rom-com, which starred Johansson and Channing Tatum.
"In a lot of ways, something on TV would be ideal because they could shoot in New York and set their schedules around their home life," the insider added of the couple, who reside in both New York and Los Angeles. "Right now, it’s still something they’re mulling over, but they are looking at pitches and coming up with their own ideas as well, it’s kind of given their relationship and interesting new focus."