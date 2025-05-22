Bad Bunny Gets Caught Staring at Scarlett Johansson's Butt in Candid 'Saturday Night Live' Moment

As Johansson, 40, gave her closing speech, the singer raised a glass before looking down, flashing a smile and clapping at her posterior.

Fans took to the comments section on social media to call out the hilarious moment.

"The way Bad Bunny looks at Scar Jo's a-- is sending me," one person wrote on a video that received over 760,000 likes and 6.1 million views on TikTok.

"U can take the man out Puerto Rico but u can't take the Puerto Rico out the man," another user added.

At the end of the show, Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, 42, brought her a bouquet of red roses and planted a kiss on her.

"Well this explains why Colin felt the need to go kiss her at the end of the show and everyone's face when he did," a social media account speculated.