Scarlett Johansson Confesses Husband Colin Jost Has a 'Naughty Side': 'He Keeps It Interesting'
Scarlett Johansson is giving fans a glimpse into her lively marriage with husband Colin Jost!
The Avengers star appeared on Live with Kelly and Mark on Tuesday, November 26, where she discussed her husband’s mischievous streak and how he keeps her on her toes.
“He’s also got his naughty side, you know. That’s why he keeps it interesting,” Johansson said with a smile during the interview.
When co-host Mark Consuelos asked about Jost’s new "boat," Johansson couldn’t help but poke fun at him.
“That’s the naughty part I was talking about,” the Lost in Translation alum quipped. “He bought the Staten Island ferry. It is, yep, still decommissioned.”
The Iron Man 2 actress shared more about the unusual purchase.
“This year they had the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show on the Staten Island ferry. Fashion people are coming on the Staten Island ferry. I was like ‘What’s happening with the bathrooms? Surely you renovated the bathrooms, right?’ and he was like ‘No, I don’t actually know how,’” Johansson said. “It was a big success though, it was a huge success.”
“So, if anybody has a bar mitzvah they need to throw. Please go to rentaferry.com. I will really make our family happy,” The Nanny Diaries star joked.
The whole conversation started with Johansson’s recent 40th birthday celebration on November 22.
“He’s very good at gift-giving. He got me beautiful jewelry,” the Lucy alum gushed over her husband. “He threw me a humongous bash this year.”
"I had all the martinis for everyone. I can’t wait to see the photos so I can remember the night. It was incredible — so many of my friends and colleagues came from all over. It was just magical. He put it all together," Johansson, who recently shared her directorial debut film Eleanor The Great, mentioned.
The Under the Skin star then described Jost as “a great guy” and “a very compassionate person.”
“He’s hilarious and thoughtful and loving. He’s a great dad, and I love him,” she continued.
The couple, who first met in 2006 during Johansson’s Saturday Night Live hosting stint, began dating in 2017.
They tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son, Cosmo, in 2021. Johansson also shares daughter Rose Dorothy with ex Romain Dauriac. She was also married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011.
After two previous divorces, the Black Widow star noted she and Jost "move around the world in the same way."
"I never realized, 'Oh, it's really important for me, I need to be with a compassionate person. That's a fundamental characteristic that has to be there.' It worked with Colin and I because I was finally able to step back and respect myself enough to know what those [fundamental wants and needs] were," she said on the "Goop" podcast in 2023.