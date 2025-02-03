EXCLUSIVE Baha Men Admit They Keep 'Getting Better and Better' With Age — 25 Years After 'Who Let the Dogs Out' Was Released: 'We've Never Broken Up' Source: Jesi Cason The Baha Men exclusively tell OK! about their plans — 25 years after celebrating their hit song 'Who Let the Dogs Out.'

25 years after Baha Men released their hit song "Who Let the Dogs Out," the band is still celebrating the moment they catapulted to fame. "It was a great song. It made us get more deals, more movies, more advertisement opportunities — and beautiful partnerships," one of the band's members Rik Carey exclusively tells OK! while talking about their new partnership with Spruce, a fast-acting weed and grass killer that delivers visible results in one hour — AND it's safe for use around people and pets when used as directed.

Source: Jesi Cason The band consists of 10 members.

"We have a song that is scheduled to be released in March — but don't hold me to that because it was scheduled to be released last April, I think," Dyson Knight adds of what the band, made up of 10 members, has in store. "It's been a minute! I've been saying we should release more music and get out there and be more visible, including doing more shows. I'm studying music production in Canada right now, and I've been invited to do a few shows at some of the clubs around town."

The Baha Men, a Bahamian band formed in New Providence, Bahamas, in 1977 are best known for their Grammy Award-winning song "Who Let the Dogs Out." The Baha Men's most recent album was Ride With Me, released in 2015. "We've never broken up. The band has always been together," Knight says of their journey. "We've traded out some members — people grow and we separate, but the core members are still here — the ones that stood on stage at the Grammy Awards. We have to bring it back. People need to reconnect with us."

Source: Spruce Rik Carey said the band has aged like 'fine wine.'

"We're like fine wine! We get better and better and better," Carey adds. Carey also reflected on what it was like growing up in the industry in the 2000s. "I don't even think I was an artist — I was so willing to learn and eager to learn about the business," he shares. "It came with a lot of pressure, and I had to learn fast, but the more time we spent together, the more we learned about each other's talents and techniques." Despite being in the spotlight, the group has managed to "stay grounded." "We're a family organization," Carey says. "It's kept us grounded over the years. When I interact with the fans, it revitalizes me."

The members are hoping for more opportunities going forward. "We're a touring band, so that's the goal!" Knight says. "We would be happy to do it. There's going to be some more things happening that I can't speak to just yet!" "I'm excited for the year and the anniversary — it's such a milestone," Carey says. "We're looking forward to putting on new shows and seeing the reactions from our fans wherever we go!"

Source: Jesi Cason 'Who Let the Dogs Out' is 25 years old.

For now, the artists are celebrating their big milestone, which is why they felt it was the perfect time to partner with Spruce. For 25 years, the Baha Men have been asking “Who Let the Dogs Out,” but no one has ever known the answer — until now! The group's infectious 2000 single is featured in Spruce's new ad, which makes sense since the band consists of dog lovers — and dog owners (Carey). When they learned that Spruce was a new worry-free weed and grass killer that is safe for use around people and pets (when used as directed), they got excited about collaborating with the company.

Source: Jesi Cason The band has never 'broken up,' Dyson Knight said.

"Spruce falls in line with what the Baha Men are all about! We love pets, we love people who love pets. Coming into the 25th anniversary, we've been trying to find different ways of interacting — not just with the song, but with people that love the song and the partnership with Spruce kind of catapults that, and doing this release, it's a bullseye," Knight says. "It's aimed toward our target audience! There's not a day that I am not asked, 'Who let the dogs out?' Now, we can blame someone!"

Source: Spruce The band is excited to partner with Spruce.