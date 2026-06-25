NEWS Bailey Zimmerman Criminal Case Ends as DA Drops Charges Following Alleged $16K Hotel Room Damage Source: MEGA Bailey Zimmerman is no longer facing charges after prosecutors dropped the case tied to an alleged $16,000 hotel room damage incident. Ayesha Zafar June 25 2026, Published 2:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Bailey Zimmerman’s criminal case has been dismissed, with prosecutors dropping charges stemming from an alleged $16,000 in damage to a hotel room in New Mexico. "Bailey immediately took responsibility for his mistake," the country singer’s attorney told TMZ, adding that the matter was resolved after Zimmerman addressed the situation.

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Source: MEGA Bailey Zimmerman’s attorney said the singer immediately took responsibility for his actions following the incident.

According to TMZ, the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office dismissed the charges after Zimmerman paid full restitution to the hotel. Officials from the DA’s Office also confirmed to KRQE News in Albuquerque that the case was dropped because the damage costs had been repaid. Zimmerman had been charged with felony criminal damage, filed in June, due to property damage exceeding $1,000, along with a misdemeanor count of falsely obtaining services that happened in New Mexico.

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Charges Dropped After Restitution Was Paid

Source: MEGA Zimmerman's criminal charges were dismissed after he paid full restitution to the hotel.

The legal trouble stemmed from an incident at Sandia Resort & Casino in May. Authorities alleged Zimmerman caused significant damage to his hotel room after drinking ahead of a scheduled concert appearance. Reports claimed the room was heavily damaged, with repair costs totaling roughly $16,000. Zimmerman was also accused of leaving behind an unpaid alcohol bill of approximately $400. The incident drew attention after the singer’s concert was ultimately canceled. His attorney maintained that Zimmerman accepted responsibility from the beginning, which helped bring the matter to a swift conclusion.

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Singer Issued a Public Apology

Source: MEGA Bailey Zimmerman issued a public apology and took full accountability for the incident.

Following reports of the incident, Zimmerman released an official statement obtained by Billboard, expressing regret over what happened. The country singer apologized, writing, "First things first, I want to apologize to the Pueblo of Sandia and to everyone at Sandia Resort & Casino." He said, "I never meant for any of this to come across as disrespectful. I am deeply sorry for my actions that transpired." The artist added, "I respect your community and the hospitality and appreciate the opportunity that was given to me to perform on Native Land. I take full accountability for everything that happened and I am sorry to anyone who feels hurt or disrespected." In his statement, the singer further expressed, "I am taking this legal matter seriously. I am committed to doing the work necessary to learn and grow. Thank you to my fans for holding me accountable and for understanding that I am human. I do not take your support for granted. — Bailey Zimmerman." With that, prosecutors decided not to move forward after his restitution was paid in full. The case is now closed, and Zimmerman is no longer facing legal consequences tied to the hotel room incident.

Source: MEGA Bailey Zimmerman’s incident occurred at Sandia Resort & Casino ahead of a canceled concert appearance.