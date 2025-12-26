Homeless Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Trashed Motel Room Paid for by Ex-Costar Daniel Curtis Lee: 'I Am Devastated'

Article continues below advertisement

Daniel Curtis Lee said his attempt to help former Ned’s Declassified costar Tylor Chase took an unexpected turn. After seeing the resurfaced viral video from September that showed Chase living on the streets of California, Lee reportedly reached out to check on him. Wanting to offer immediate support, the actor bought Chase a meal and paid for a motel room so he could shelter from an incoming storm.

Source: @daniel_curtis_lee/Instagram Daniel Curtis Lee tried to help Tylor Chase.

However, just hours later, Lee said he received a concerning call from motel staff. According to Lee, the room was left in serious disarray. He claimed the door had been left wide open, the refrigerator was flipped upside down, and the microwave was found sitting inside the bathtub.

Lee later spoke publicly about the situation, describing it as heartbreaking but not entirely surprising. He explained that Chase’s family had previously warned him about similar incidents happening in the past. "I am devastated. We have to do something before it is too late," he said.

As OK! previously reported, the 36-year-old former child star — who played Martin Qwerly on the Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2007 — was seen walking through Riverside, Calif., appearing disheveled in footage that began circulating online in September. In the clip, a fan approached Chase and struggled to recall where she recognized him from.

When the woman asked if he had ever appeared on Disney Channel, Chase immediately corrected her. “Nickelodeon,” he replied, before clarifying that he was part of Ned’s Declassified. The fan then appeared to recognize him, responding, “Oh yeah, you’re that kid on it,” as Chase shared his name.

Source: @daniel_curtis_lee/Instagram Daniel Curtis Lee paid for a motel room during a storm.

After the video went viral, Chase’s former costars Devon Werkheiser, Lindsey Shaw and Lee addressed the situation on their “Ned’s Declassified Podcast Survival Guide” in September, admitting it was painful to watch. “It was a lot to process for me,” Lee said of the viral clip. “When I first saw it, I was angry, because I was like why put a camera in someone’s face when they are on hard times?”

Lee added that the cast has not been in contact with Chase for quite some time, but stressed that he still views him as a close friend. “I feel powerless, I feel like there’s not much I can do,” Lee admitted. “Yeah, we’re all hoping we can get Tylor on a better path, we’ll see what we can do here,” he continued. “But he’s not coming on the podcast.” Werkheiser echoed those sentiments, adding, “That’s not at all what needs to happen here. There’s a lot more that needs to happen before that.”

After the footage gained traction, influencer LetHallAlli launched a GoFundMe to help Chase cover food, clothing and basic necessities. The fundraiser raised more than $1,200 before Chase’s mother stepped in and shut it down. She later revealed that her son has bipolar disorder and continues to face serious financial struggles.

Source: @ricecrackerspov/TikTok The ex-actor allegedly damaged the hotel room.

“I saw that she posted messages from his mom basically explaining what we had kind of guessed, the mom was saying money isn’t what he needs and it rarely is,” Lee said. “It’s beautiful and not everybody gets a chance to have like, you know, an angel kind of show up on your path and try and help you out.”

Meanwhile, former child star Shaun Weiss is also stepping in to help, as he offered him a bed at Eleven 11 Recovery, a facility Weiss works with in San Clemente, Calif. The sober living program provides housing for up to a year, and Weiss said he could begin the process with a scholarship.

Source: MEGA;@ricecrackerspov/TikTok Shaun Weiss offered help through a recovery program.

"I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment," Weiss said.