COUPLES Bam Margera's Bikini-Clad Wife Danii Marie Stretches Him Out in Intimate Video Before Skateboarding Session: Watch Source: mega;@bam__margera/instagram Bam Margera and wife Danii Marie began dating in 2023 and tied the knot the following year. Stephanie Kaplan Contact us by Email Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Bam Margera prepped for the skatepark with a little help from his wife, Danii Marie. On Friday, August 8, the TV star uploaded a video that showed them both on a bed, with his spouse wearing a string bikini and Bam shirtless in tan shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bam__margera/instagram Bam Margera's wife, Danii Marie, stretched him out before he went to a skateboarding park.

In the clip, Danii Marie stretched out both of her spouse's legs, moving them in different directions as the MTV alum laid on his back. At one point, he got up to lay across the bed, with his wife standing up and going near his head. The two shared a kiss before she started stretching his arms, and she finished by working on his neck and back. "Shreddy Kruger gets a stretch in Tampa before @spottampa sesh!" the dad-of-one captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Star's Video

Fans had mixed reactions to the intimate clip, with one person admitting in the comments section, "Thought Bam was about to drop a s-- tape." "Thought this was the OF [OnlyFans] drop 🤣," another individual quipped, while a third penned, "For a second I thought you uploaded the wrong vid." Others expressed their happiness that the star found love again, with one person writing, "Bro hit the lottery 👏," and another declaring, "This man is blessed 🙌👏."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bam Margera's Tough 2024

Source: @bam__margera/instagram The 'Viva La Bam' star is doing better after he went to jail and rehab last year.

The skateboarder appears to be in a better place after a rough 2024 that involved a DUI arrest and rehab stay. One of his biggest motivations for staying sober is to spend more time with his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Boyd. "He really needs to do this for his son and he recognizes that, so everyone's praying that he can stay on the right path this time," an insider spilled to a news outlet of his sobriety. "His son, Phoenix, adores him. He's almost 8 and really needs his dad in his life."

The Star Is Focused on Fatherhood and Sobriety

Source: mega;@bam__margera/instagram The skateboarder wants to make 'a good life for himself' and his family, said a source.