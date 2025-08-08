or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Bam Margera
OK LogoCOUPLES

Bam Margera's Bikini-Clad Wife Danii Marie Stretches Him Out in Intimate Video Before Skateboarding Session: Watch

Two photos of Bam Margera and wife Danii Marie
Source: mega;@bam__margera/instagram

Bam Margera and wife Danii Marie began dating in 2023 and tied the knot the following year.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 8 2025, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Bam Margera prepped for the skatepark with a little help from his wife, Danii Marie.

On Friday, August 8, the TV star uploaded a video that showed them both on a bed, with his spouse wearing a string bikini and Bam shirtless in tan shorts.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Bam Margera's wife, Danii Marie, stretched him out before he went to a skateboarding park.
Source: @bam__margera/instagram

Bam Margera's wife, Danii Marie, stretched him out before he went to a skateboarding park.

In the clip, Danii Marie stretched out both of her spouse's legs, moving them in different directions as the MTV alum laid on his back.

At one point, he got up to lay across the bed, with his wife standing up and going near his head. The two shared a kiss before she started stretching his arms, and she finished by working on his neck and back.

"Shreddy Kruger gets a stretch in Tampa before @spottampa sesh!" the dad-of-one captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans React to the Star's Video

Fans had mixed reactions to the intimate clip, with one person admitting in the comments section, "Thought Bam was about to drop a s-- tape."

"Thought this was the OF [OnlyFans] drop 🤣," another individual quipped, while a third penned, "For a second I thought you uploaded the wrong vid."

Others expressed their happiness that the star found love again, with one person writing, "Bro hit the lottery 👏," and another declaring, "This man is blessed 🙌👏."

MORE ON:
Bam Margera

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bam Margera's Tough 2024

Photo of the 'Viva La Bam' star is doing better after he went to jail and rehab last year.
Source: @bam__margera/instagram

The 'Viva La Bam' star is doing better after he went to jail and rehab last year.

The skateboarder appears to be in a better place after a rough 2024 that involved a DUI arrest and rehab stay.

One of his biggest motivations for staying sober is to spend more time with his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Boyd.

"He really needs to do this for his son and he recognizes that, so everyone's praying that he can stay on the right path this time," an insider spilled to a news outlet of his sobriety. "His son, Phoenix, adores him. He's almost 8 and really needs his dad in his life."

The Star Is Focused on Fatherhood and Sobriety

Photo of the skateboarder wants to make 'a good life for himself' and his family, said a source.
Source: mega;@bam__margera/instagram

The skateboarder wants to make 'a good life for himself' and his family, said a source.

"He is focused on taking all the steps he needs to stay sober and make a good life for himself and his wife and his son. Being a dad brings him so much joy. He's so proud of Phoenix and loves spending time with him," the source continued.

"Addiction is a beast, though; a person can have all the reasons in the world to avoid drugs, and they still get sucked back in, so there's just no way of guaranteeing anything with an addict," the insider noted. "But so far, he's been making the right choices, and his health has been drastically improving."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.