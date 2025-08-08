Bam Margera's Bikini-Clad Wife Danii Marie Stretches Him Out in Intimate Video Before Skateboarding Session: Watch
Bam Margera prepped for the skatepark with a little help from his wife, Danii Marie.
On Friday, August 8, the TV star uploaded a video that showed them both on a bed, with his spouse wearing a string bikini and Bam shirtless in tan shorts.
In the clip, Danii Marie stretched out both of her spouse's legs, moving them in different directions as the MTV alum laid on his back.
At one point, he got up to lay across the bed, with his wife standing up and going near his head. The two shared a kiss before she started stretching his arms, and she finished by working on his neck and back.
"Shreddy Kruger gets a stretch in Tampa before @spottampa sesh!" the dad-of-one captioned the post.
Fans React to the Star's Video
Fans had mixed reactions to the intimate clip, with one person admitting in the comments section, "Thought Bam was about to drop a s-- tape."
"Thought this was the OF [OnlyFans] drop 🤣," another individual quipped, while a third penned, "For a second I thought you uploaded the wrong vid."
Others expressed their happiness that the star found love again, with one person writing, "Bro hit the lottery 👏," and another declaring, "This man is blessed 🙌👏."
Bam Margera's Tough 2024
The skateboarder appears to be in a better place after a rough 2024 that involved a DUI arrest and rehab stay.
One of his biggest motivations for staying sober is to spend more time with his son, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole Boyd.
"He really needs to do this for his son and he recognizes that, so everyone's praying that he can stay on the right path this time," an insider spilled to a news outlet of his sobriety. "His son, Phoenix, adores him. He's almost 8 and really needs his dad in his life."
The Star Is Focused on Fatherhood and Sobriety
"He is focused on taking all the steps he needs to stay sober and make a good life for himself and his wife and his son. Being a dad brings him so much joy. He's so proud of Phoenix and loves spending time with him," the source continued.
"Addiction is a beast, though; a person can have all the reasons in the world to avoid drugs, and they still get sucked back in, so there's just no way of guaranteeing anything with an addict," the insider noted. "But so far, he's been making the right choices, and his health has been drastically improving."