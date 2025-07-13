Bam Margera's Friends 'Praying' He Can 'Stay on the Right Path' and Sober After Addiction Issues: 'His Health Has Been Drastically Improving'
Bam Margera has faced a tough road as addiction plunged him to rock bottom over the past few years. Now, the former Jacka-- star has shown signs of improvement as he aims to fight fit and embrace sobriety.
Margera's friends are keeping their fingers crossed that this time will be different, allowing him to turn his life around, according to an outlet.
"He really needs to do this for his son and he recognizes that, so everyone's praying that he can stay on the right path this time," the insider said. "His son, Phoenix [Margera], adores him. He's almost 8 and really needs his dad in his life."
The source emphasized the importance of health for Bam, adding that it does "feel like a miracle that Bam is still alive at this point," revealing that the 45-year-old is "saying that he isn't going to take that for granted."
"He is focused on taking all the steps he needs to stay sober and make a good life for himself and his wife and his son. Being a dad brings him so much joy. He's so proud of Phoenix and loves spending time with him. Addiction is a beast, though; a person can have all the reasons in the world to avoid drugs, and they still get sucked back in, so there's just no way of guaranteeing anything with an addict. But so far, he's been making the right choices, and his health has been drastically improving," the insider continued.
Once a breakout star on Viva La Bam, Bam's life took a major nosedive following years of nonstop partying and public meltdowns.
Fame hit him fast and hard, and for a while, he experienced the high life. However, the death of his best friend and Jacka-- costar Ryan Dunn in 2011 dealt a significant blow, sending him spiraling deeper into addiction, which only worsened over time.
Bam spent years in and out of rehab, grappling with legal issues and making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was ultimately kicked off Jacka-- Forever for violating a sobriety agreement, resulting in a messy legal battle with the franchise he helped build.
There were moments when he posted erratic videos, disappeared from treatment centers and even faced a temporary conservatorship. Friends and family begged him to seek help, but nothing seemed to stick.
The situation became dire, leaving many to question whether he would survive. Strained relationships with his parents, lost friendships and burned bridges painted a picture of despair.
Yet, amidst the chaos, hope remained that Bam would find his way back.
Now, with a renewed focus on being a father to Phoenix, Bam seems committed to change.