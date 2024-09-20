Bam Margera Arrested and in Prison for Driving Under the Influence — 1 Year After Troubled Star Became Sober
Bam Margera is no longer sober, it seems.
The troubled MTV alum was arrested on Monday, September 16, and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance and summary reckless driving after he was pulled over by police in Pennsylvania for appearing to operate his vehicle while intoxicated.
The 44-year-old — who was thought to have reached his milestone one year of sobriety after getting clean in August 2023 by detoxing at a friend's home — is supposed to spend the weekend at Chester County Prison until he appears in court on Monday, September 23, when a judge will determine whether the former professional skateboarder violated his probation, according to a news publication.
Margera wasn't taken into police custody until Wednesday, September 18, after officers met and were made aware of the troubled star potentially violating his probation.
Back in June, Margera pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct after admitting to assaulting his brother and threatening other family members. He was sentenced to six months probation — which is why his recent charges may have gone against terms decided upon in a plea deal he settled with Pennsylvania prosecutors at the time.
As part of the agreement, the television personality was subjected to sporatic drug tests and receive treatment for his mental health issues, per the news outlet.
At the June court hearing, Margera's lawyer William J. Brennan insisted his client was sober and productive one year after being arrested because of the ordeal, however, Chester County court records claimed the dad-of-one — who shares his son, Phoenix, with his ex Nicole Boyd — failed to comply with necessary drug and alcohol treatment plans, according to CBS News.
Margera's wife, Dannii Marie — whom the reality star had credited for his sobriety streak — appears to be standing by her husband's side throughout this tumultuous time, as she shared a selfie of the couple on Thursday, September 19, via her Instagram Story while writing, "love [you]."
Margera and the brunette bombshell tied the knot back in May at the Val Verde Historic Hotel in Socorro County, N.M., less than one year after the pair started dating in July 2023.
The former stunt performer popped the question to his then-girlfriend in October of last year.
Back in March, Margera celebrated eight months of sobriety while reflecting on his yearslong battle with addiction and alcoholism.
"I was a mess at times, but I’ve changed my ways and could not be on more of the right path," he said during an interview at the time. "If anybody out there thinks they’re doomed, it’s too late, and there’s no help or hope, think again."
