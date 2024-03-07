Banxso's Remarkable Rise: A Blend of Financial Success and Racing Excitement

The Tour de Banxso: A Thrilling Fusion

In a bold move, Banxso invites trading enthusiasts to partake in theTour de Banxso—an electrifying competition that seamlessly blends financial acumen with the thrill of vintage car racing. Spanning 90 days from February 15th to May 15th, 2024, this unique event promises participants substantial rewards and an unparalleled trading experience inspired by the grand racing era.

Participants are encouraged to embrace the pulse-racing excitement, with each profitable trade bringing them closer to coveted prizes, including a classic 1959 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL valued at R2,800,000. Alongside this automotive gem, winners will receive entry to the esteemed Cape 1000 Classic Car Race and an Official Mille Miglia Chopard Watch, valued at R200,000.

To enter, traders must meet specific requirements, including a minimum deposit of R100,000 and executing a minimum of 100 trades across at least 10 different assets. The winner will be determined by the highest winning ratio, adding an extra layer of excitement and competition to the event.