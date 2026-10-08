Bar Named in 'Cornell 7' Lawsuit Insists It Never Served Underage Accuser Alcohol
Oct. 8 2026, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
The bar named in the Cornell 7 lawsuit is opening up about the allegations of serving alcohol to underage students.
The Moonies Bar & Nightclub in downtown Ithaca, New York, is pretty popular with Cornell students and was accused by the alleged victim of serving her alcohol while she was underage on the night of the alleged assault.
The bar reportedly told Fox News that underage guests at a private Tri Delta sorority event on October 19, 2024, were marked on their hands.
Meanwhile, the guests over 21 received wristbands.
According to the bar's claims, its bartenders served alcohol only to guests wearing wristbands.
"No alcohol was served to anyone who had mark on their hands," Moonies said in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday, disputing the allegations.
While both the complaint and the bar's account confirmed that Jane Doe, the complainant, was marked as underage, what the two parties differ on is whether she was then served alcohol or not.
Jane Doe Claims She Was Marked Underage But Still Served Alcohol
Per Doe's allegations, a Moonies bouncer placed an "X" on each of the then-20-year-old's hands to signify she was under 21, but she was still served and consumed at least one alcoholic drink inside the bar.
Meanwhile, Moonies also told the outlet that Doe later worked for the company from February to March 2025, and reportedly discussed the October 2024 incident during that period.
Per the bar's claims, Doe never said during those conversations that she had been intoxicated at Moonies or served alcohol by one of its bartenders.
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Moonies Bar & Nightclub Slams Jane Doe's Allegations
The formal answer filed by Zareen Enterprises LLC (which does business as Moonies Bar & Nightclub) in the New York Supreme Court denies "unlawfully selling or furnishing alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age" as well as denies "selling or furnishing alcohol to any visibly intoxicated person," per the outlet.
Additionally, the filing specifically denies the paragraph of Doe's complaint alleging that she was served alcohol at the respective bar despite having been marked as underage.
Moonies also denied that any act or omission on its part caused Doe's alleged injuries, asking the court to dismiss the complaint against it in its entirety.
According to Moonies' claims, the bar hosted the private Tri Delta event from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. that night.
About 185 guests, including roughly 150 who were over 21 and 35 who were underage, were in attendance at the event.
The bar said that it had a contract with the sorority, following which it marked underage guests' hands and gave wristbands to those over 21.
In the statement, Moonies called Doe's allegation that she was served alcohol "completely inaccurate," saying its employees "strictly followed the rules and did not serve alcohol to any underage guests."