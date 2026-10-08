Bar Named in 'Cornell 7' Lawsuit Insists It Never Served Underage Accuser Alcohol

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The bar named in the Cornell 7 lawsuit is opening up about the allegations of serving alcohol to underage students. The Moonies Bar & Nightclub in downtown Ithaca, New York, is pretty popular with Cornell students and was accused by the alleged victim of serving her alcohol while she was underage on the night of the alleged assault. The bar reportedly told Fox News that underage guests at a private Tri Delta sorority event on October 19, 2024, were marked on their hands.

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Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK The bar named in the 'Cornell 7' lawsuit denied the allegations of serving alcohol to underage students.

Meanwhile, the guests over 21 received wristbands. According to the bar's claims, its bartenders served alcohol only to guests wearing wristbands. "No alcohol was served to anyone who had mark on their hands," Moonies said in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday, disputing the allegations. While both the complaint and the bar's account confirmed that Jane Doe, the complainant, was marked as underage, what the two parties differ on is whether she was then served alcohol or not.

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Jane Doe Claims She Was Marked Underage But Still Served Alcohol

Source: @CORNELLUNIVERSITY/FACEBOOK The Moonies Bar & Nightclub claimed that underage guests at a private Tri Delta sorority event were marked on their hands while the guests over 21 received wristbands.

Per Doe's allegations, a Moonies bouncer placed an "X" on each of the then-20-year-old's hands to signify she was under 21, but she was still served and consumed at least one alcoholic drink inside the bar. Meanwhile, Moonies also told the outlet that Doe later worked for the company from February to March 2025, and reportedly discussed the October 2024 incident during that period. Per the bar's claims, Doe never said during those conversations that she had been intoxicated at Moonies or served alcohol by one of its bartenders.

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Moonies Bar & Nightclub Slams Jane Doe's Allegations

Source: UNSPLASH Moonies also told the outlet that Jane Doe later worked for the company from February to March 2025.

The formal answer filed by Zareen Enterprises LLC (which does business as Moonies Bar & Nightclub) in the New York Supreme Court denies "unlawfully selling or furnishing alcohol to anyone under the legal drinking age" as well as denies "selling or furnishing alcohol to any visibly intoxicated person," per the outlet. Additionally, the filing specifically denies the paragraph of Doe's complaint alleging that she was served alcohol at the respective bar despite having been marked as underage. Moonies also denied that any act or omission on its part caused Doe's alleged injuries, asking the court to dismiss the complaint against it in its entirety.

Source: CORNELLUNIVERSITY Moonies' filing specifically denied the paragraph of Jane Doe's complaint alleging that she was served alcohol at the respective bar despite having been marked as underage.