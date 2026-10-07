Cornell 7 Case Might Face Same Jury Bias Problem Seen in Depp-Heard Trial, Expert Says
Oct. 7 2026, Published 6:02 a.m. ET
The Cornell 7 case might face the same jury bias problem seen during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.
An expert said this as online reactions continue to shape public opinion before the case reaches a courtroom.
Journalism professor Jeffrey Blevins discussed the case on TMZ Live Tuesday, October 6, pointing to the difficulty of finding jurors who have not already formed opinions about the allegations.
Social Media Could Complicate Jury Selection
Blevins, who teaches at the University of Cincinnati, said the online conversation surrounding the case has taken on a different tone from traditional news coverage.
He pointed to a key difference in how the case has been discussed across different platforms.
"Traditional media tends to stick closer to the legal questions — things like New York law, intoxication and consent — while social media is far more personal and emotional," Blevins said.
The online attention has also affected people on both sides of the case.
Some of the men accused in the lawsuit and their parents have reportedly been exposed, while others online have attempted to identify the Jane Doe involved in the claims.
Expert Compares Case To Depp-Heard Trial
Blevins also compared the online reaction to the Depp and Heard trial, saying the intense social media discussion may have influenced how people viewed the case before considering the evidence.
The Depp v. Heard defamation trial lasted six weeks.
A seven-person jury in Virginia found that the Aquaman star defamed the Edward Scissorhands actor and awarded him more than $10 million in damages.
The jury also awarded Heard $2 million after finding that one of Depp’s lawyers defamed her.
- Jury In Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial Had To Ask Judge For Clarity On Op-Ed During First Full Day Of Deliberations
- Sweet Dreams? Jurors Were 'Dozing Off' During Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Trial, Reveals Courtroom Reporter
- Speaking Out: Alleged Juror In Johnny Depp Amber Heard Trial Gives Insight Into Verdict
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Cornell Case Could Face Public Opinion
Blevins expressed that the Cornell case could face similar challenges, as people may view the allegations through the lens of their own experiences and reach conclusions before a jury hears the evidence in court.
The expert’s comments come as the case continues to draw strong attention online, raising questions about whether potential jurors can separate public discussion from what they may hear in court.
Bar Denies Serving Jane Doe Alcohol
Per the outlet, the bar named in Doe's civil lawsuit over an alleged rape involving Cornell fraternity members is denying that it served her alcohol before the alleged incident.
Doe sued Moonies Bar and Nightclub, claiming she was served alcohol "to the point of visible intoxication" before going to the Chi Phi fraternity.
In court documents, the bar denied "that it unlawfully sold, furnished or assisted in procuring alcoholic beverages to any person under the legal drinking age."
Doe was 20 at the time of the alleged rape, while according to the NYT, New York’s legal drinking age is 21.
She claimed she attended a Tri Delta sorority event at the bar and that staff marked her hand to show she was underage.