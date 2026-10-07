TRUE CRIME NEWS Cornell Fraternity Held Meetings to Coordinate Cover-Up of Alleged Assault, Jane Doe's Lawyer Claims Source: GOOGLE MAPS ; unsplash Attorney Thomas Giuffra accused Chi Phi members of holding meetings to determine whether Jane Doe was gathering information about the alleged assault. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 7 2026, Published 4:08 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Giuffra, the attorney representing the former Cornell University student known as Jane Doe, has accused members of the Chi Phi fraternity of holding coordinated meetings to cover up her alleged October 2024 gang r---. Jane Doe's legal team claims that fraternity members organized internal meetings to assess whether the victim was gathering information about the assault. State and local authorities have reopened a criminal investigation and appointed a special prosecutor.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Doe Details Allegations

Source: THETAOFCHIPHI.ORG ;UNSPLASH Jane Doe's 101-page complaint alleges she was incapacitated with substances before the reported assault at the Chi Phi fraternity house.

The alleged victim filed a 101-page civil complaint on September 16, alleging she was plied with alcohol, marijuana and ketamine until she was incapacitated, and then gang-r---- for roughly seven hours inside the Chi Phi Fraternity house on October 19–20, 2024. The lawsuit names seven former fraternity members — Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Winston Lee, Gillio Lopes, Diego Sarabia, Scott Norris, and Scott Kretzschmar — alongside Cornell University, national organizations, and a local Ithaca bar. Giuffra said more than seven individuals may have been involved because his client blacked out at times.

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Doe Received a Direct Death Threat

Source: MEGA Jane Doe's lawyer said she received a direct death threat against her and her family before his CNN appearance.

Giuffra claims the fraternity members held meetings after the assault to determine what Jane Doe remembered and whether she was actively investigating the incident. Giuffra told CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday, October 6, that just before going on air, his client received a direct phone call threatening to kill her and her family. “She's received multiple threats, and women who aren't even Jane Doe receive threats,” he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jane Doe Left 'Terrified' by Death Threat Phone Call

Source: USSPLASH; @CHIPHI.ORG Jane Doe's lawyer said a caller threatened to shoot up the alleged victim's home and harm her family, prompting her to contact police.

Giuffra revealed that moments before the broadcast, a caller threatened to shoot up Jane Doe's house and harm her mother, father, and the alleged victim herself, prompting her to call the police live during the situation. He said that while she had previously received abusive and threatening emails, this was the first direct phone call and left them "terrified.” Giuffra reiterated allegations that members of the Chi Phi fraternity held coordinated internal gatherings and group chat discussions to assess what the victim remembered and maintain a "conspiracy of silence" rather than alerting authorities.

Cornell Launches Outside Investigation

Source: CORNELL UNIVERSITY Cornell announced that former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will lead an outside investigation into the university's response.