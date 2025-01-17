Barack Obama Calls Wife Michelle the 'Love of My Life' in Sweet Birthday Tribute Amid Divorce Rumors
Barack and Michelle Obama appear to be on great terms despite rumors they were going through a rough patch.
To celebrate the mom-of-two's 61st birthday on Friday, January 17, the former president, 63, shared a sweet tribute to his wife alongside a new photo of them together.
"Happy birthday to the love of my life, @MichelleObama. You fill every room with warmth, wisdom, humor, and grace – and you look good doing it," he insisted. "I’m so lucky to be able to take on life's adventures with you. Love you!"
In the picture, the spouses both smiled wide as they held hands across the table while sitting down for a meal.
The loved-up post came amid whispers that the couple could be splitting up — rumors that stemmed from Michelle's absence at Jimmy Carter's January 9 funeral and her decision to skip Donald Trump's upcoming inauguration.
For the funeral, a rep stated the Becoming author had a scheduling conflict that prevented her from attending, but a source revealed not joining her husband at Donald's ceremony on Monday, January, 20, was solely her choice.
One insider told a news outlet she's skipping the Washington, D.C., event because she "fundamentally believes [Trump] is a threat to American democracy."
"She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony," the insider continued. "She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."
"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," added another insider. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."
"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]," they added of Michelle being by her husband's side last year. "She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes. She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."
The former first lady hasn't kept quite about her issues with the president-elect, 78, referring to his "gross incompetence," "erratic behavior" and "obvious mental decline" while campaigning for Kamala Harris in the election last year.
The Republican replied by expressing at one of his rallies, "I always tried to be so nice and respectful. She opened up a little bit of a box."
"She was nasty," he added of Michelle. "That was a big mistake that she made."
While Michelle has received criticism for skipping Donald's inauguration, the president-elect and wife Melania Trump didn't attend Joe Biden's 2021 ceremony.