Michelle Obama Criticized for Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration After Missing Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'An Act of Disrespect'

A spokesperson for the Obamas revealed the news on Tuesday, January 14.

However, it was noted husband Barack Obama will attend the Washington, D.C., ceremony.

There's no need to save a seat for Michelle Obama at Donald Trump 's inauguration, as a spokesperson for the former first lady confirmed she will not be present when the Republican is sworn into office for the second time on Monday, January 20.

This will be the second major event the mom-of-two, 60, skipped, as she also didn't attend Jimmy Carter 's funeral on Thursday, January 9, despite Barack, 63, going — just like every other living president and their wives. At the time, it was said her absence was due to a scheduling conflict, so she remained home in Hawaii.

It's not clear why she'll be skipping Inauguration Day, though Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will be there with their respective husbands.

Donald Trump and Michelle Obama haven't had the nicest words to say about each other over the years.

Social media was divided over her decision, with some defending her choice given all of the drama that's ensued with Michelle and Donald, 78.

"WAY TO GO @MichelleObama we stand with you!!!!" one supporter tweeted, while another wrote, "Good for her. Protect her peace away from the s--- storm."

Others shamed the mother-of-two, with one person calling her decision an "act of disrespect."

"Funny how violation of protocols are all the rage among Democrats," another person said. "Can we stop pretending Trump is the only one?"