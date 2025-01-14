Michelle Obama Criticized for Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration After Missing Jimmy Carter's Funeral: 'An Act of Disrespect'
There's no need to save a seat for Michelle Obama at Donald Trump's inauguration, as a spokesperson for the former first lady confirmed she will not be present when the Republican is sworn into office for the second time on Monday, January 20.
However, it was noted husband Barack Obama will attend the Washington, D.C., ceremony.
It's not clear why she'll be skipping Inauguration Day, though Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton will be there with their respective husbands.
This will be the second major event the mom-of-two, 60, skipped, as she also didn't attend Jimmy Carter's funeral on Thursday, January 9, despite Barack, 63, going — just like every other living president and their wives. At the time, it was said her absence was due to a scheduling conflict, so she remained home in Hawaii.
Social media was divided over her decision, with some defending her choice given all of the drama that's ensued with Michelle and Donald, 78.
"WAY TO GO @MichelleObama we stand with you!!!!" one supporter tweeted, while another wrote, "Good for her. Protect her peace away from the s--- storm."
Others shamed the mother-of-two, with one person calling her decision an "act of disrespect."
"Funny how violation of protocols are all the rage among Democrats," another person said. "Can we stop pretending Trump is the only one?"
Michelle and Donald's strife isn't a secret, as the Becoming author called out his "gross incompetence," "erratic behavior" and "obvious mental decline" while campaigning for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.
At one of the businessman's own rallies, he responded by claiming of Michelle, "I always tried to be so nice and respectful. She opened up a little bit of a box."
"She was nasty. That was a big mistake that she made," the dad-of-five added.
Despite the turmoil, the Obamas encouraged people to peacefully accept the results of the 2024 election when Donald won.
"This is obviously not the outcome we had hopes for, given our profound disagreements with the Republican ticket on a whole host of issues," their statement read. "But living in a democracy is about recognizing that our point of view won’t always win out, and being willing to accept the peaceful transfer of power."
"Progress requires us to extend good faith and grace — even to people with whom we deeply disagree," they continued. "That’s how we’ve come this far, and it’s how we’ll keep building a country that is more fair and more just, more equal and more free."
The Associated Press reported on Michelle not attending the inauguration.