Michelle Obama Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration Because She's 'No Phony,' Source Claims: It's 'Deliberate'

A source close to Michelle and former President Barack Obama spoke to outlets about the speculation surrounding Michelle's decision, claiming the choice was "deliberate."

The insider said: "She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."

"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," a separate source claimed. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."

"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes," they added. "She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."