Michelle Obama Skipping Donald Trump's Inauguration Because She's 'No Phony,' Source Claims: It's 'Deliberate'
Michelle Obama plans to skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration due to her opinions on the GOP leader's leadership.
According to insiders, the former first lady will avoid the ceremony because she doesn’t want to "plaster" on a smile for someone she "fundamentally believes is a threat to American democracy."
A source close to Michelle and former President Barack Obama spoke to outlets about the speculation surrounding Michelle's decision, claiming the choice was "deliberate."
The insider said: "She’s never been fake, and she’s never been phony. She’s always been very deliberate about where and how she shows up."
"There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake," a separate source claimed. "Michelle doesn’t do anything because it’s expected or it’s protocol or it’s tradition."
"She showed up reluctantly for the election. They were united, but she doesn’t have to unify around [Trump]. She doesn’t have to say anything. Her absence speaks volumes," they added. "She would be expected to swallow her feelings in the spotlight if she attended his second inauguration."
The incoming president has regularly insulted and attacked the Obama family and repeatedly referred to his predecessor by his full name, Barack Hussein Obama, to emphasize his Middle Eastern middle name.
During her recent speech at the Democratic National Convention, Michelle made it clear that she is not a fan of Donald.
"For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us. See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hardworking, highly successful people who happen to be black," she told a stadium full of people at the time.
"Why would we normalize that type of backwards leadership? Doing so only demeans and cheapens our politics," Michelle added. "Most of us will never be afforded the grace of failing forward. We will never benefit from the affirmative action of generational wealth. If we bankrupt a business or choke in a crisis, we don’t get a second, third or fourth chance."
Despite Michelle skipping the ceremony, Barack is confirmed to attend Trump's inauguration, while George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton while Joe and Jill Biden are also expected to show up.
Donald and his wife, Melania Trump, skipped President Biden's 2021 inauguration, which took place two weeks after the January 6 Capitol riot.
