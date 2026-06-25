Barack Obama 'Confident' America Will Have a Female President 'Sometime Soon': 'It’ll Become Normalized'

Article continues below advertisement

Former President Barack Obama weighed in on America's political future this week, expressing confidence that the nation will elect a female president "sometime soon." Even if the moment hasn't arrived yet, he is predicting the milestone will eventually become a routine part of the national political landscape. His remarks come as questions about gender and presidential viability continue to shape national conversations ahead of upcoming elections.

Article continues below advertisement

'That's I Think What We Want'

Source: MEGA Barack Obama said he does not expect it to be 'remarkable.'

In an exclusive interview with People, he said: "I think there are kids who growing up under my presidency said, 'Yeah, of course there's you can have a black president. Why not?'" "I'm confident that when we get a female president, which we will get sometime soon in my lifetime, I expect it won't be remarkable. And then they'll talk about a female president just like they talk about the black president," he continued. "They'll be more interested in, like what's happening with the price of gas, and you know why haven't we fixed that and why haven't we done that and and that's good, that's a good thing, right, it becomes normalized, and that's I think what we want."

Article continues below advertisement

From Novel to Normal

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Barak Obama argued that what once seemed extraordinary will eventually become routine.

Obama's comparison to his own historic election is enlightening. When he was elected in 2008, the idea of a Black president was still novel enough to dominate headlines. Now, nearly two decades later, his presidency is discussed not as a curiosity but as a chapter in American history, examined for policy outcomes rather than demographic symbolism. He's betting the same normalization will eventually apply to a female president. Yet his timeline of "sometime soon" in his "lifetime" raises questions about how much ground remains to be covered.

Getting Closer, But Not There Yet

Source: MEGA Barack Obama said he believes the gap will narrow as younger generations view female advancement as inevitable.