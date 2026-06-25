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Barack Obama 'Confident' America Will Have a Female President 'Sometime Soon': 'It’ll Become Normalized'

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama expects that we will have a female president in his lifetime.

June 25 2026, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

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Former President Barack Obama weighed in on America's political future this week, expressing confidence that the nation will elect a female president "sometime soon."

Even if the moment hasn't arrived yet, he is predicting the milestone will eventually become a routine part of the national political landscape. His remarks come as questions about gender and presidential viability continue to shape national conversations ahead of upcoming elections.

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'That's I Think What We Want'

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama said he does not expect it to be 'remarkable.'

In an exclusive interview with People, he said: "I think there are kids who growing up under my presidency said, 'Yeah, of course there's you can have a black president. Why not?'"

"I'm confident that when we get a female president, which we will get sometime soon in my lifetime, I expect it won't be remarkable. And then they'll talk about a female president just like they talk about the black president," he continued. "They'll be more interested in, like what's happening with the price of gas, and you know why haven't we fixed that and why haven't we done that and and that's good, that's a good thing, right, it becomes normalized, and that's I think what we want."

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From Novel to Normal

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Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barak Obama argued that what once seemed extraordinary will eventually become routine.

Obama's comparison to his own historic election is enlightening. When he was elected in 2008, the idea of a Black president was still novel enough to dominate headlines.

Now, nearly two decades later, his presidency is discussed not as a curiosity but as a chapter in American history, examined for policy outcomes rather than demographic symbolism. He's betting the same normalization will eventually apply to a female president.

Yet his timeline of "sometime soon" in his "lifetime" raises questions about how much ground remains to be covered.

Getting Closer, But Not There Yet

Barack Obama
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama said he believes the gap will narrow as younger generations view female advancement as inevitable.

While women have made strides in governorships, Senate seats, and presidential campaigns, the ultimate prize has remained elusive. The 2024 election cycle brought several female candidates to the forefront, though none secured the presidency, highlighting the persistent gap between women's representation in lower offices and the highest one.

Several factors remain in play: messaging strategies, fundraising dynamics, and party infrastructure all shape how candidates are positioned and received. Additionally, generational attitudes toward women in top leadership roles continue to evolve, particularly as more women occupy prominent positions across government, business and other sectors.

Obama's confidence appears rooted not in the immediate political mechanics but in a longer-term cultural shift.

He's betting that as younger generations grow up seeing women in positions of power more regularly, female leadership will be viewed as unremarkable rather than revolutionary and evaluated on the same terms as any other candidate.

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