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Barack Obama Blasts 'Bully' Donald Trump After Vile Remark About Michelle Goes Viral

Composite photo of Barack Obama, Michelle Obama and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump's Iran failure in the wake of a UFC star's vile slur against former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

June 16 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

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Former President Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump as a "bully" in the wake of global outrage over a vile comment made by UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit following his Sunday victory in a cage fight on the White House lawn.

Hokit used a post-fight interview to shout a false, offensive, racist slur targeting former First Lady Michelle Obama at a widely lambasted event celebrating the president’s 80th birthday.

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Photo of Barack Obama referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully.'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully.'

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During the UFC Freedom 250 event held on Sunday, June 14, in an interview with MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan, Josh looked directly at the camera and shouted: “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?”

The crude remark, drawing on a long-debunked far-right, racist conspiracy theory, provoked a mix of groans, cheers and shocked silence from the crowd. Seated ringside, the POTUS was reported by CNN to have reacted with a "half-smile.”

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Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump

Photo of Barack and Michelle Obama haven't directly addressed Josh Hokit's offensive comment.
Source: MEGA

Barack and Michelle Obama haven't directly addressed Josh Hokit's offensive comment.

The former president sharply fired back at Donald amid the ensuing political storm, though he did not reference or address the comment. In a broad condemnation, Barack blasted the POTUS as a "bully" in terms of politics and critiqued the erosion of institutional decorum.

The condemnation came during an interview with ABC News in which the 44th President of the United States discussed Donald’s failures in Iran.

Barack said it was “doubtful” that whatever alleged deal Donald made with Iran would be “significantly different” or a “significant improvement” on the 2015 nuclear accord brokered by his own administration and ultimately torn up by the Republican.

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Photo of Donald Trump posted and deleted a video that depicted the Obamas as apes.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump posted and deleted a video that depicted the Obamas as apes.

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“It’s a reminder that on a lot of different foreign policy problems, the notion we can just bully our way or bomb our way to a solution may sometimes seem appealing,” Barack said, adding it was better to create a diplomatic solution to avoid war. “You’d think we would’ve learned that lesson by now, but it seems like every so often we have to learn that lesson again.”

It marks the second major flashpoint between the two families in 2026, following a separate incident in February where Donald faced heavy bipartisan backlash for sharing a social media video depicting the Obamas as apes.

The comment sparked immediate, widespread condemnation across the sports, political and entertainment landscapes.

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UFC CEO Condemned Josh Hokit

Photo of UFC CEO Dana White said Josh Hokit's remark was 'nasty.'
Source: MEGA

UFC CEO Dana White said Josh Hokit's remark was 'nasty.'

UFC CEO Dana White quickly distanced the organization from the fighter, telling TIME Magazine in a statement that he was "completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families.”

The UFC subsequently attempted to scrub the remark from its official YouTube content, which went viral globally.

Despite mounting bipartisan pressure to denounce the slur, the White House has refused to criticize the athlete. Donald later praised the event as "incredible" on Truth Social, while White House communications director Steven Cheung deflected inquiries by simply stating that Josh "had a great win.”

Photo of Multiple celebrities spoke out against the controversy.
Source: MEGA

Multiple celebrities spoke out against the controversy.

Prominent figures heavily criticized the spectacle. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III labeled the display "a disgrace" on X, while The Daily Show host Jon Stewart blasted him as a "f------ a------" during his Monday night broadcast. Even Donald's allies, like Barstool Sports founder and erstwhile pizza critic Dave Portnoy, publicly demanded the president issue an immediate denunciation of the comment.

While the Obamas have not addressed the comment directly, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) posted a portrait of the former First Lady on X with the caption, "Michelle Obama lives in their heads rent-free."

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