Politics Barack Obama Blasts 'Bully' Donald Trump After Vile Remark About Michelle Goes Viral Source: MEGA Barack Obama blasted Donald Trump's Iran failure in the wake of a UFC star's vile slur against former FLOTUS Michelle Obama. Lesley Abravanel June 16 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Barack Obama referred to Donald Trump as a 'bully.'

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During the UFC Freedom 250 event held on Sunday, June 14, in an interview with MAGA podcaster Joe Rogan, Josh looked directly at the camera and shouted: “And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” The crude remark, drawing on a long-debunked far-right, racist conspiracy theory, provoked a mix of groans, cheers and shocked silence from the crowd. Seated ringside, the POTUS was reported by CNN to have reacted with a "half-smile.”

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Barack Obama Slams Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Barack and Michelle Obama haven't directly addressed Josh Hokit's offensive comment.

The former president sharply fired back at Donald amid the ensuing political storm, though he did not reference or address the comment. In a broad condemnation, Barack blasted the POTUS as a "bully" in terms of politics and critiqued the erosion of institutional decorum. The condemnation came during an interview with ABC News in which the 44th President of the United States discussed Donald’s failures in Iran. Barack said it was “doubtful” that whatever alleged deal Donald made with Iran would be “significantly different” or a “significant improvement” on the 2015 nuclear accord brokered by his own administration and ultimately torn up by the Republican.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump posted and deleted a video that depicted the Obamas as apes.

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“It’s a reminder that on a lot of different foreign policy problems, the notion we can just bully our way or bomb our way to a solution may sometimes seem appealing,” Barack said, adding it was better to create a diplomatic solution to avoid war. “You’d think we would’ve learned that lesson by now, but it seems like every so often we have to learn that lesson again.” It marks the second major flashpoint between the two families in 2026, following a separate incident in February where Donald faced heavy bipartisan backlash for sharing a social media video depicting the Obamas as apes. The comment sparked immediate, widespread condemnation across the sports, political and entertainment landscapes.

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UFC CEO Condemned Josh Hokit

Source: MEGA UFC CEO Dana White said Josh Hokit's remark was 'nasty.'

UFC CEO Dana White quickly distanced the organization from the fighter, telling TIME Magazine in a statement that he was "completely against saying nasty and false things about people's families.” The UFC subsequently attempted to scrub the remark from its official YouTube content, which went viral globally. Despite mounting bipartisan pressure to denounce the slur, the White House has refused to criticize the athlete. Donald later praised the event as "incredible" on Truth Social, while White House communications director Steven Cheung deflected inquiries by simply stating that Josh "had a great win.”

Source: MEGA Multiple celebrities spoke out against the controversy.