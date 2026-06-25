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Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump's 'Obsession' With Him a 'Strange Thing': 'I Have a Suite in His Head'

Barack Obama,Donald Trump'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama is aware he lives 'rent-free' in Donald Trump's mind.

June 25 2026, Published 11:24 a.m. ET

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Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump's "obsession" with him, stating that he occupies "a suite" in the Republican leader's head.

The rare, direct rebuke came during an interview on the podcast "All the Smoke," hosted by Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Obama's remarks follow a series of public attacks and social media provocations directed at him by the Trump administration.

When a podcast host noted that Trump is letting Obama live "rent-free" in his head, the Democratic politician smiled and corrected him, saying he actually has "a suite in his head.”

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'I Obviously Have a Room in His Head — a Suite in His Head'

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Barack Obama,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama addressed Donald Trump's frequent rants an racist posts targeting the Democratic politician and his family.

"The leader of this current administration is still very fascinated with you and your family, constantly bringing you guys up. And you’ve been out of office nearly 10 years now — how do you continue to keep your cool and take the high road, so to speak,” Barnes said.

“You constantly seem to meet the negativity and racism with class, and it makes you stand out so high. But you don’t just want to cuss his a-s out sometimes?” he asked.

Obama started to reply, “The thing about it is, look, you’ve gotta ask him what it is —,” as Barnes interjected.

“The obsession,” Barnes said.

“The obsession,” Obama said. “I obviously have a room in his head. A suite in his head.”

“Rent free!” Barnes exclaimed.

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'The Last Thing I Had Time to Do'

Image of Barack Obama called Donald Trump's 'obsession' with him a 'strange thing.'
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama called Donald Trump's 'obsession' with him a 'strange thing.'

The 44th POTUS called Trump's fixation a "strange thing," arguing that it demonstrates a leader who is not actively focused on the American people or the duties of the White House.

The idea that I’d be worrying about somebody who came before and me trying to measure like, ‘What’s he done today?’ [and] constantly worrying about that is a strange thing to me. It shows me somebody who is not focused on the American people and the job they’re supposed to do.”

Obama noted that during his own time in office, checking on his predecessor was "the last thing" he had time for because a president must manage five to 10 critical issues every single day.

“First of all, when I was president, the last thing I had time to do was worry about what somebody said or my predecessor did,” Obama said. “They’re gone. I’ve got work to do.”

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Barack Obama,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama said thinking about his predecessor was the 'last thing' he had time to do while in office.

Trump has repeatedly slammed Obama's past foreign policy legacy, specifically calling him a "traitor" over the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, even though geopolitical experts have excoriated his current deal as a complete capitulation and humiliation.

The president’s obsession with Obama took a vile, racist turn when Trump shared a video depicting Michelle and Barack as primates, which the White House later blamed on a staff member.

More recently, Trump circulated AI-generated images portraying the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago as a dumpster surrounded by tents.

Barack Obama Labeled Donald Trump a 'Bully'

Barack Obama,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, have been hit with racist insults during Donald Trump's presidency.

At Trump’s widely lambasted 80th birthday cage fight on the White House lawn, a UFC fighter hurled a racist insult at Michelle, which the POTUS and his acolytes ignored.

Obama countered by emphasizing that the relentless focus on past administrations distracts from ongoing governance, reinforcing that once leaders are out of office, the sitting president has to look forward. He called Trump a "bully" for his politics and criticized the erosion of institutional decorum under his presidency.

Michelle subtly slammed Trump in her globally lauded speech at the Obama Presidential Center, in which she listed her husband’s accomplishments, including winning the Nobel Prize that has eluded Trump.

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