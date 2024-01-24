Barack Obama Pressured Joe Biden to Choose Kamala Harris as His Running Mate, New Book Claims

As OK! previously reported, Harris and Biden recently had their first joint 2024 campaign event together. During the speaking engagement, Biden and Harris discussed abortion and how Trump was responsible for "taking away freedom in America," but it was disrupted several times by protests over Israel's war in Gaza. One person shouted, "Shame on you!"

"This is going to go on for a while; they got this planned," the Democratic president said as the protestors were escorted out one by one.

According to Real Clear Politics, the 2024 presidential election is panning out to be a close race. Trump is holding a slight lead over Biden, with the GOP frontrunner polling nationally at 47.3% compared to the Biden's 43.5%.