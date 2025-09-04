or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > barbara corcoran
OK LogoNEWS

'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran, 76, Shows Off Her Stunning Figure in Tiny Green Bikini: Photo

barbara corcoran bikini photos
Source: MEGA;@barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran, 76, wowed fans in a green bikini before stepping into fall fashion in NYC.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 4 2025, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Barbara Corcoran is showing everyone that confidence has no age limit.

The Shark Tank star, 76, flaunted her toned figure in a bright green bikini while soaking up the sun at the beach.

In the playful Instagram snap, she smiled while holding up a blue towel as waves crashed behind her.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barbara Corcoran showed off her figure in a tiny green bikini at the beach.
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram

Barbara Corcoran showed off her figure in a tiny green bikini at the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

In the next photo, she completely switched up the vibe, strolling the streets of New York City in full fall fashion. She paired a chic tan shawl with jeans and flats, embracing the seasonal shift.

“This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer, but my calendar says Fall…” she captioned the post, adding hashtags #byesummer and #falltime.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t get enough of her playful side.

“Love this post,” one follower gushed.

“Yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s hallochristmas time!! 😂❤️❤️,” another joked.

“Barbara The Diva Herself 🤍🤍🤍,” a fan cheered.

“Omg Barbara is so beautiful in n out..” one person wrote.

“What do you do to stay so fit?! Looking good B!” another asked.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The 'Shark Tank' star later switched into fall fashion with a shawl, jeans and flats while walking around New York City.
Source: MEGA

The 'Shark Tank' star later switched into fall fashion with a shawl, jeans and flats while walking around New York City.

Article continues below advertisement

The TV personality has never been shy about how she maintains her youthful glow.

Back in June, she even spilled her “plastic surgery secrets” in a cheeky Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram
MORE ON:
barbara corcoran

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” she teased in the caption.

The first snap showed her sitting on a couch in a white suit with the text, “I woke up like this…swipe.”

The follow-up photo — captured mid-laugh — listed all of her go-to procedures and treatments.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Barbara Corcoran has openly shared details about her plastic surgery and beauty treatments.
Source: MEGA

Barbara Corcoran has openly shared details about her plastic surgery and beauty treatments.

Article continues below advertisement

“At home hair cut & color every 6 weeks,” she revealed on the post. She also admitted to having “an eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax” once a month.

Corcoran has also undergone “three facelifts, lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year, and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year.”

Article continues below advertisement

The finance guru one said cosmetic work saved her life.

In 2023, she told YouTuber Doctor Mike on his podcast that a facelift consultation unexpectedly led to a cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
image of A facelift consultation once led the star to discover she had cancer.
Source: MEGA

A facelift consultation once led the star to discover she had cancer.

“I had built my business, sold it, and I worked so hard, such long hours, building that business that I looked it − my face looked it. So I decided to have a face lift,” she recalled. “I was 46, went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office ready to make my appointment for the facelift, and he sent me to a cancer doctor.”

She added with her signature humor, “While I was at the cancer doctor, I realized, this is real surgery that I need. And I got my eye lift for free! I was so happy.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.