'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran, 76, Shows Off Her Stunning Figure in Tiny Green Bikini: Photo

Barbara Corcoran is showing everyone that confidence has no age limit. The Shark Tank star, 76, flaunted her toned figure in a bright green bikini while soaking up the sun at the beach. In the playful Instagram snap, she smiled while holding up a blue towel as waves crashed behind her.

Source: @barbaracorcoran/Instagram Barbara Corcoran showed off her figure in a tiny green bikini at the beach.

In the next photo, she completely switched up the vibe, strolling the streets of New York City in full fall fashion. She paired a chic tan shawl with jeans and flats, embracing the seasonal shift. “This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer, but my calendar says Fall…” she captioned the post, adding hashtags #byesummer and #falltime.

Fans couldn’t get enough of her playful side. “Love this post,” one follower gushed. “Yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s hallochristmas time!! 😂❤️❤️,” another joked. “Barbara The Diva Herself 🤍🤍🤍,” a fan cheered. “Omg Barbara is so beautiful in n out..” one person wrote. “What do you do to stay so fit?! Looking good B!” another asked.

Source: MEGA The 'Shark Tank' star later switched into fall fashion with a shawl, jeans and flats while walking around New York City.

The TV personality has never been shy about how she maintains her youthful glow. Back in June, she even spilled her “plastic surgery secrets” in a cheeky Instagram post.

“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” she teased in the caption. The first snap showed her sitting on a couch in a white suit with the text, “I woke up like this…swipe.” The follow-up photo — captured mid-laugh — listed all of her go-to procedures and treatments.

Source: MEGA Barbara Corcoran has openly shared details about her plastic surgery and beauty treatments.

“At home hair cut & color every 6 weeks,” she revealed on the post. She also admitted to having “an eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax” once a month. Corcoran has also undergone “three facelifts, lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year, and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year.”

The finance guru one said cosmetic work saved her life. In 2023, she told YouTuber Doctor Mike on his podcast that a facelift consultation unexpectedly led to a cancer diagnosis.

Source: MEGA A facelift consultation once led the star to discover she had cancer.