'Shark Tank' Star Barbara Corcoran, 76, Shows Off Her Stunning Figure in Tiny Green Bikini: Photo
Barbara Corcoran is showing everyone that confidence has no age limit.
The Shark Tank star, 76, flaunted her toned figure in a bright green bikini while soaking up the sun at the beach.
In the playful Instagram snap, she smiled while holding up a blue towel as waves crashed behind her.
In the next photo, she completely switched up the vibe, strolling the streets of New York City in full fall fashion. She paired a chic tan shawl with jeans and flats, embracing the seasonal shift.
“This is what being a New Yorker feels like! My heart says summer, but my calendar says Fall…” she captioned the post, adding hashtags #byesummer and #falltime.
Fans couldn’t get enough of her playful side.
“Love this post,” one follower gushed.
“Yes!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ it’s hallochristmas time!! 😂❤️❤️,” another joked.
“Barbara The Diva Herself 🤍🤍🤍,” a fan cheered.
“Omg Barbara is so beautiful in n out..” one person wrote.
“What do you do to stay so fit?! Looking good B!” another asked.
The TV personality has never been shy about how she maintains her youthful glow.
Back in June, she even spilled her “plastic surgery secrets” in a cheeky Instagram post.
“Heard the cool kids were sharing their plastic surgery secrets,” she teased in the caption.
The first snap showed her sitting on a couch in a white suit with the text, “I woke up like this…swipe.”
The follow-up photo — captured mid-laugh — listed all of her go-to procedures and treatments.
“At home hair cut & color every 6 weeks,” she revealed on the post. She also admitted to having “an eye lift, neck lift, ear filler four times a year, fractional CO2 laser on face 1x a year and brow wax” once a month.
Corcoran has also undergone “three facelifts, lower eyelid skin pinch, filler four times a year, brow lift, professional teeth whitening, fractional 1550 laser once a year, and a clear and brilliant laser twice a year.”
The finance guru one said cosmetic work saved her life.
In 2023, she told YouTuber Doctor Mike on his podcast that a facelift consultation unexpectedly led to a cancer diagnosis.
“I had built my business, sold it, and I worked so hard, such long hours, building that business that I looked it − my face looked it. So I decided to have a face lift,” she recalled. “I was 46, went to the best surgeon in New York, checked everybody out, showed up at his office ready to make my appointment for the facelift, and he sent me to a cancer doctor.”
She added with her signature humor, “While I was at the cancer doctor, I realized, this is real surgery that I need. And I got my eye lift for free! I was so happy.”