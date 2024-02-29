Beyond the Genie Bottle With Barbara Eden

Renowned for her iconic portrayal of Jeannie in I Dream of Jeannie, Barbara Eden's illustrious career spans far beyond the realms of television fantasy. With more than 20 theatrical feature films and made-for-television productions, Barbara has left her mark on the entertainment industry. Her versatility as an actress has seen her grace the screens of major movie studios, including 20th Century Fox, Metro Goldwyn Mayer, Columbia Studios, and Universal Studios.

In this 2023 interview, Barbara reflected on the blessing of doing what she loves. “All through the years, I’ve noticed that many people don't realize what a joy it is, and what a gift it is to work in an arena you love. So many people have to work in jobs they hate, and they have to do it just for sustenance, but aren't we lucky when we can study for something, enjoy it, and know that other people enjoy it? I think that's a gift that life gives us, if we are willing to work for it.”