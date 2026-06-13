Inside Barbara Palvin's Health Journey Before Announcing Pregnancy: Endometriosis Diagnosis, Surgery and More

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Barbara Palvin Suffered From Painful Symptoms for Years Before Her Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin said the surgery 'helped the symptoms.'

Barbara Palvin has been candid about her endometriosis journey. In a lengthy Instagram post in August 2025, the supermodel detailed the painful symptoms she had struggled with for years. "Hi guys, it's been a while!" she began. "Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I'm about to share - for some years now I've been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods." Palvin revealed, "Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow , sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me."

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Barbara Palvin Was Diagnosed With Endometriosis

Source: MEGA Dylan Sprouse has been 'extremely supportive' amid her health journey.

Palvin said she was referred to an endometriosis specialist to better understand the source of her symptoms. "I've been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now, but as it turns out, endometriosis can't be diagnosed with general examinations," she explained. According to the World Health Organization, endometriosis is a "complex disease" that affects an estimated 190 million of "reproductive age women" around the globe. The causes of endometriosis are unknown, but its symptoms can be treated with medicines or surgery.

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Barbara Palvin Underwent Surgery

Source: @realbarbarapalvin/Instagram Barbara Palvin opened up about her symptoms in an Instagram post.

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In the post, Palvin revealed she had surgery three months before deciding to speak publicly about her journey. "So I went, and 3 months later I got operated on. Since then I finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference," she shared. She also told her fans, "If you suspect that you could have endometriosis I encourage you to find it out. It helped me a lot, and I'm grateful I did it. Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I'm more mindful about my body to act fast if needed." "That's also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I'm excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work 🙆🏼‍♀️," Palvin explained.

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Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Used Their Platform to Spread Endometriosis Awareness

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin walked a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show four months after the procedure.

In an interview with E! on the red carpet at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October 2025, Dylan Sprouse supported his wife while showing the yellow endometriosis pin he was wearing. "I brought this endometriosis awareness pin, you want one?" he asked the reporter. "Because Barbara just went through endo surgery and I'm handing these out tonight, just to raise some awareness for that." The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum applauded his "strong" wife after going through the health journey, adding, "Once she posted about it [surgery], which she was very nonchalant posting about something that happened to her, turns out a ton of people reached out to her. A ton of women who had experienced the same things, and I just don't think there's a lot of awareness about it. Some people were even reaching out and saying: 'I didn't realize I had those symptoms until I got diagnosed from seeing you post about it. And so I'm hoping that if this is even a small measure of something we can do, then I hope it helps." He then commended how "incredibly tough" Palvin is, saying he is "proud to call her [his] wife." In a separate E! News interview at the time, Palvin said it was like "day and night" since she had the surgery in June 2025. "The difference is so crazy. Obviously, it's something that's still very under-researched," she added before gushing about Sprouse. "Dylan's been extremely supportive and helped me through the whole recovery process and everything."

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Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse Announced They Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Source: MEGA Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse got married in Hungary in July 2023.