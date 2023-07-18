Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Secret Hungarian Wedding

The brunette beauty noted how they wanted to take their time with any next steps.

"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."

“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there,” she added. “I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”