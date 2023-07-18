Dylan Sprouse Marries Barbara Palvin in Secret Hungarian Wedding
Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin said "I do" at a secret wedding ceremony in Hungary, where Palvin was born and raised, just one month after the duo confirmed their engagement.
According to Bors Online, the ceremony took place in a church outside of Budapest.
It's no surprise that the wedding was in Palvin's hometown, as she recently noted how the location means a lot to her family.
"I’m excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up, and the places I went to. I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way," she told V Magazine. "I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me.
The duo, who first started dating in June 2018, made headlines when the model, 29, was seen out and about with bling on that finger. The pair later revealed the Disney Channel alum, 30, got down on one knee in September 22, but they wanted to keep the moment private.
"We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement," Sprouse said. "What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception."
The brunette beauty noted how they wanted to take their time with any next steps.
"When some people leaked the information that we got engaged, our PR team was like, 'Hey, so you guys should do maybe a post about it or talk to this magazine or talk to that magazine,'" she recalled. "That really annoyed me because I knew we were building this story up. So, I’m very happy that we ended up doing it our way."
“I mean, a man has time to prepare for the proposal — Dylan kept the ring for seven months before he asked the question — but for me, it was right then and there,” she added. “I knew since we started dating that I want to marry him, but it’s a big decision.”