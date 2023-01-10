'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Bathing Suit — See Gorgeous Photos!
Barbie Ferreira looked gorgeous when she flaunted her curves in a skimpy bathing suit on Sunday, January 8.
"lol winter," the actress, 26, captioned a few photos of herself sporting the swimsuit alongside a pool via Instagram.
Of course, people went crazy over the sexy snaps. Ferreira's Euphoria costar Sydney Sweeney simply wrote, "🔥🔥🔥🔥."
Others also joined in, with one person writing, "I JUST SAID OH MY GOD WOW OUT LOUD," while another said, "YESS MAMAMAA."
The TV star isn't shy about flaunting her physique on the 'gram. In December 2022, she captioned a photo of herself wearing a lacy top, "birthday look with my fave @yslbeauty #yslbeautypartner 🦋😇."
Ferreira previously spoke out about how she's sick of being the face of the body positive movement.
"I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me," Ferreira told WhoWhatWear in February 2022. "I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."
"I think bigger bodies are not as 'trendy' as they used to be, which is really sad to me. But it's more of a conversation of the fact that we all struggle with self-love, and I don't think any young person has really figured it out yet," she continued.
The brunette beauty also touched upon her apparel and what she gravitates toward.
"It's not radical for me to be wearing a crop top," she said. "[Comments like those are] just backhanded compliments. I've been doing this since I was 16. I'm 25."
"It's so funny that people just assume that," she added. "What — did I say that? I never said that. You guys just say that. You posted that on me."
Ferreira believes that if more brands were size-inclusive, it would make things a lot easier.
"I have all the resources in the world to get something that fits, and it's still extremely difficult," she said. "So I feel for everyone who's still trying to find things that fit them."
"I could do a seminar on this," she continued. "I always think about the fact that if these clothes came in my size, I would be out here doing even more."