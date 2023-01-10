'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Flaunts Her Curves In Skimpy Bathing Suit — See Gorgeous Photos!

Ferreira previously spoke out about how she's sick of being the face of the body positive movement.

"I feel like I had a lot of things come up emotionally because of the pandemic, and putting some of that into this season was therapeutic for me," Ferreira told WhoWhatWear in February 2022. "I hope other people [watching] can also feel the same way and release the pressure of being perfect and happy all the time. Because that just doesn't exist."