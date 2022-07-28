'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney: 'If I Just Acted, I Wouldn't Be Able To Afford My Life'

“If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she shared. “I don’t have someone supporting me, I don’t have anyone I can turn to, to pay my bills or call for help.”

While Sweeney’s star power does appear to offer her some leeway — the Euphoria star is still able to turn down certain projects and has seemingly found empowerment in learning how to negotiate pay — she still tries to keep herself busy, an apparent testament to how entertainment salaries have changed over the years.

“They don’t pay actors like they used to,” Sweeney explained. “And with streamers, you no longer get residuals.”