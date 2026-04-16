Barbie Ferreira Reveals Why She Left 'Euphoria'

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Barbie Ferreira recently discussed her departure from Euphoria, revealing that she did not want to remain a “background character.” During an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, the 29-year-old actress explained that her exit was not as dramatic as some fans may have believed.

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Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira spoke candidly about her decision to leave Euphoria, saying she wanted more than a 'background character' role.

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“Some people are like, ‘I would do that.’ I’m like, ‘Good for you,’” Ferreira remarked, emphasizing her desire for more fulfilling roles. She further stated, “You want to be a background character for nine months? That’s, like, totally fine and cool. But I was like, I want to do other stuff.”

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Source: Not Skinny But Not Fat/YouTube

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Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez in the first two seasons, described her exit as “kind of the opposite of dramatic.” She noted that it involved a lengthy process of discussions with the show’s creative team about her character’s development, which ultimately proved unproductive. “When it became clear she and the show’s creative team couldn’t chart out a path for her character,” Ferreira decided to take action, asking the team to “let me just go do my thing.”

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She expressed that being part of “the biggest TV show on Earth” without meaningful acting was not worthwhile. “I would rather do an indie movie where I’m acting, I’m flexing my muscles, I’m being creatively … asked to do things rather than kind of sitting around to be a background character,” she asserted. In August 2022, Ferreira announced her departure via Instagram, bidding farewell to her character with an emotional message.

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Source: MEGA The actress explained that her exit was the result of ongoing discussions about her character Kat Hernandez and a lack of creative direction.

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“After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I’m having to say a very teary eyed goodbye,” she shared. Ferreira hoped viewers connected with Kat’s journey, adding, “I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it.”

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Since her exit, Ferreira has dismissed rumors of a feud with creator Sam Levinson, maintaining that her decision was rooted in her desire for creative fulfillment.

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Source: MEGA The actress described the process as non-dramatic but ultimately necessary for her artistic growth.

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Euphoria recently returned for its third and final season, featuring familiar faces like Zendaya and Jacob Elordi. The premiere honored the late Angus Cloud and Eric Dane, adding emotional depth to the series while continuing to engage audiences with its controversial plots.

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Source: MEGA Barbie Ferreira emphasized that she preferred pursuing smaller, more challenging projects where she could fully engage as an actor.