'Euphoria' Star Angus Cloud Dead at 25 After Struggling With the Recent Loss of His Father
"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the actor's family said in a statement.
They continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
"We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss," the family concluded.
On July 14, Cloud posted a photo of his father, writing, "miss u breh."
Fans took to the comments section to send their condolences. One person wrote, "They together now 💔," while another said, "Rest in peace bro ❤️."
Cloud previously had a brush with death when he was younger, as he shared how he got the scar on the right side of his head, resulting from a fall when he was around 14 or 15 years old.
“I was trapped. I eventually climbed out after – I don’t know how long,” he told Variety. “It was h---- hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn’t, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain.”
“She thought I was on drugs, ’cause my pupils was h---- dilated. I was trying to tell her what happened, but I could only start a sentence — I couldn’t finish it. So I was like, ‘I’m just gonna go sleep in my bed,'" he recalled of his mom not allowing him to lie down, which may have saved his life.
“I would have died. She gave me some water, and I started throwing up h---- mouthfuls of crimson red blood. S--- was crazy,” he continued. “So then my mama took me to the children’s hospital, and they saved my life. That’s what the scar’s from.”