Barbra Streisand Gets Backlash for Weird 'Tone-Deaf' Post About Ice Skater Alysa Liu After Her Olympic Win
Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Barbra Streisand caused a commotion on Instagram when she shared a post congratulating ice skater Alysa Liu after her win at the Olympics on February 20.
The acclaimed singer, 83, began her caption: "We were so happy to see Alysa Liu win the gold medal in Milan yesterday."
Barbra Streisand Shared a Post About Olympian Alysa Liu
"My husband [James Brolin] just showed me that in 2019 she skated to my song 'Don’t Rain on My Parade.' I’m so proud of her. I heard that she is half Chinese. My second family in Brooklyn that lived above us was a Chinese family called the Choys. I worked in their Chinese restaurant since I was 12 years old and also baby sat for their children. She was like a second mother to me," Streisand continued.
Alongside the weird caption, The Way We Were actress added a photo of herself with Brolin, 85, smiling with the Choy family.
Fans Hilariously Blasted the Iconic Singer's Instagram Post
On February 19, Lui, 20, won the gold for her free skate performance at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.
Users blasted Streisand for her "tone-deaf" post, with one person writing: “‘How do I make her gold medal winning accomplishment by an Asian woman about me?’ - Barbra probably.”
"Girl, this caption was a wild ride," another joked. "Heard [Liu] is Chinese, posts pic of Chinese people she knows. incredible," someone added.
"Boomerposting, this is so funny I'm sorry," one person guffawed. “It is very grandma coded. I’s unhinged & odd thing to say, but I think she means no harm. Just old AF."
Another fan chimed in: “Why would you think this caption is okay" as one quipped: "legendary caption. Like wtf lol."
“This is such a stupid post. ‘Oh, I heard Alysa Liu is half Chinese, so let me tell you about this Chinese family I know.’ WTH?” one rolled their eyes.
The EGOT winner has often referenced the Choys in her work, having written about them extensively in her 900-page 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra.
In March 2021, Streisand shared a different throwback post of herself hugging the Choys in 1976, reminiscing about her time with them in another anecdote.
"When I was growing up in Brooklyn, Muriel Choy was like a second mother to me. I babysat for her two little girls Debbie and Pam and worked in their Chinese restaurant. She has a special place in my heart. These crimes against Asian people break my heart. Here we are at the New York premiere of A Star Is Born, with her husband Jimmy Choy," she wrote.