or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > barbra streisand
OK LogoNEWS

Barbra Streisand Gets Backlash for Weird 'Tone-Deaf' Post About Ice Skater Alysa Liu After Her Olympic Win

image split of Barbra Streisand and Alysa liu
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand received some hate for a post about Olympian Alysa Liu after her win.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand caused a commotion on Instagram when she shared a post congratulating ice skater Alysa Liu after her win at the Olympics on February 20.

The acclaimed singer, 83, began her caption: "We were so happy to see Alysa Liu win the gold medal in Milan yesterday."

Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand Shared a Post About Olympian Alysa Liu

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @barbrastreisand/Instagram

Barbra Streisand attempted to congratulate Alysa Liu on Instagram.

"My husband [James Brolin] just showed me that in 2019 she skated to my song 'Don’t Rain on My Parade.' I’m so proud of her. I heard that she is half Chinese. My second family in Brooklyn that lived above us was a Chinese family called the Choys. I worked in their Chinese restaurant since I was 12 years old and also baby sat for their children. She was like a second mother to me," Streisand continued.

Alongside the weird caption, The Way We Were actress added a photo of herself with Brolin, 85, smiling with the Choy family.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Hilariously Blasted the Iconic Singer's Instagram Post

image of Alysa liu
Source: MEGA

Alysa Liu won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics for ice skating.

On February 19, Lui, 20, won the gold for her free skate performance at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy.

Users blasted Streisand for her "tone-deaf" post, with one person writing: “‘How do I make her gold medal winning accomplishment by an Asian woman about me?’ - Barbra probably.”

"Girl, this caption was a wild ride," another joked. "Heard [Liu] is Chinese, posts pic of Chinese people she knows. incredible," someone added.

MORE ON:
barbra streisand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Barbra Streisand and James brolin
Source: MEGA

Fans blasted the EGOT winner for her odd post about Alysa Liu.

"Boomerposting, this is so funny I'm sorry," one person guffawed. “It is very grandma coded. I’s unhinged & odd thing to say, but I think she means no harm. Just old AF."

Another fan chimed in: “Why would you think this caption is okay" as one quipped: "legendary caption. Like wtf lol."

“This is such a stupid post. ‘Oh, I heard Alysa Liu is half Chinese, so let me tell you about this Chinese family I know.’ WTH?” one rolled their eyes.

Source: @barbrastreisand/Instagram

Barbra Streisand referenced her good friends, the Choys, in a different post back in 2021.

The EGOT winner has often referenced the Choys in her work, having written about them extensively in her 900-page 2023 memoir, My Name Is Barbra.

In March 2021, Streisand shared a different throwback post of herself hugging the Choys in 1976, reminiscing about her time with them in another anecdote.

"When I was growing up in Brooklyn, Muriel Choy was like a second mother to me. I babysat for her two little girls Debbie and Pam and worked in their Chinese restaurant. She has a special place in my heart. These crimes against Asian people break my heart. Here we are at the New York premiere of A Star Is Born, with her husband Jimmy Choy," she wrote.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.