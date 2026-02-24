Barbra Streisand Gets Backlash for Weird 'Tone-Deaf' Post About Ice Skater Alysa Liu After Her Olympic Win

Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand caused a commotion on Instagram when she shared a post congratulating ice skater Alysa Liu after her win at the Olympics on February 20. The acclaimed singer, 83, began her caption: "We were so happy to see Alysa Liu win the gold medal in Milan yesterday."

Barbra Streisand Shared a Post About Olympian Alysa Liu

View this post on Instagram Source: @barbrastreisand/Instagram Barbra Streisand attempted to congratulate Alysa Liu on Instagram.

"My husband [James Brolin] just showed me that in 2019 she skated to my song 'Don’t Rain on My Parade.' I’m so proud of her. I heard that she is half Chinese. My second family in Brooklyn that lived above us was a Chinese family called the Choys. I worked in their Chinese restaurant since I was 12 years old and also baby sat for their children. She was like a second mother to me," Streisand continued. Alongside the weird caption, The Way We Were actress added a photo of herself with Brolin, 85, smiling with the Choy family.

Fans Hilariously Blasted the Iconic Singer's Instagram Post

Source: MEGA Alysa Liu won the gold medal at the 2026 Olympics for ice skating.

On February 19, Lui, 20, won the gold for her free skate performance at the Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. Users blasted Streisand for her "tone-deaf" post, with one person writing: “‘How do I make her gold medal winning accomplishment by an Asian woman about me?’ - Barbra probably.” "Girl, this caption was a wild ride," another joked. "Heard [Liu] is Chinese, posts pic of Chinese people she knows. incredible," someone added.

Source: MEGA Fans blasted the EGOT winner for her odd post about Alysa Liu.

"Boomerposting, this is so funny I'm sorry," one person guffawed. “It is very grandma coded. I’s unhinged & odd thing to say, but I think she means no harm. Just old AF." Another fan chimed in: “Why would you think this caption is okay" as one quipped: "legendary caption. Like wtf lol." “This is such a stupid post. ‘Oh, I heard Alysa Liu is half Chinese, so let me tell you about this Chinese family I know.’ WTH?” one rolled their eyes.

View this post on Instagram Source: @barbrastreisand/Instagram Barbra Streisand referenced her good friends, the Choys, in a different post back in 2021.