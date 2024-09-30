Barbra Streisand Recalls First Time Seeing 'A Star Is Born' Costar Kris Kristofferson Perform Following His Death at Age 88: 'So Special'

"The first time I saw Kris performing at the Troubadour club in L.A. I knew he was something special," Streisand's message began alongside both an older and more recent photo of the two. "Barefoot and strumming his guitar, he seemed like the perfect choice for a script I was developing, which eventually became A Star Is Born."

"In the movie, Kris and I sang the song I’d written for the film’s main love theme, 'Evergreen,'" she continued in reference to their hit 1976 film. "For my latest concert in 2019 at London’s Hyde Park, I asked Kris to join me on-stage to sing our other A Star Is Born duet, 'Lost Inside Of You.'"