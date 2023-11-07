OK Magazine
Barbra Streisand's Memoir Marks End to Her Show-Stopping Career: 'I Want to Live Life'

barbra streisand memoir end career live life fun
Source: MEGA
By:

Nov. 7 2023, Published 9:37 a.m. ET

Barbra Streisand is ready to leave the glitz and the glamour of showbusiness in the past.

The 81-year-old's memoir, My Name Is Barbra, hit shelves on Tuesday, November 7, marking what she declared was the official end to her six-decade career.

barbra streisand memoir end career live life fun
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand's memoir hit shelves on Tuesday, November 7.

In what Streisand said would be her final interview, the renowned singer and actress explained why she wants to finally take a step back from fame and attempt to find peace and serenity.

"I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us," the Funny Girl star admitted to a news publication of her longtime lover James Brolin, 83 — whom she tied the knot with in 1998.

barbra streisand memoir end career live life fun
Source: MEGA

The famed singer and actress tied the knot with James Brolin in 1998.

"Life is fun for me when they come over. They love playing with the dogs and we have fun," she continued. "I haven't had much fun in my life, to tell you the truth. And I want to have more fun."

Streisand shares one biological son, Jason, 56, with her ex-husband, Elliott Gould, 85. She is also a stepmom to her husband's kids, Jess, 51, Molly, 36, and actor Josh Brolin, 55 — who has four kids of his own: Eden, 29, Trevor, 35, Westlyn, 5, and Chapel, 2.

As for why she wrote her tell-all memoir in the first place, the "Woman in Love" singer stated, "it was the only way to have some control over my life."

"This is my legacy. I wrote my story. I don't have to do any more interviews after this," she confessed.

barbra streisand memoir end career live life fun
Source: MEGA

She is a stepmom to James Brolin's three kids and is a grandmother to four of her stepson's children.

One aspect of her memoir Streisand wished she could have left out was the chapters about her exes.

"Listen, I didn't want to write about any of them!" the Meet the Fockers actress exclaimed during a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

"But you did!" journalist Gayle King joked back at her regarding the detailed excerpts about her ex-husband, as well as athlete Andre Agassi and former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

"My editor said, 'You have to leave some blood on the page!'" Streisand insisted in defense of why she gave in and wrote about her former flames.

barbra streisand memoir end career live life fun
Source: MEGA

Barbra Streisand rose to fame in the early 1960s.

"But you had a good time?" King questioned, to which The Way We Were star quipped: "With the men in my life? Yes."

Reiterating why she wrote her memoir, Streisand told King, "I want them to know the truth. I love truth. One of the reasons I wrote the book is to talk about the myths about me."

Source: OK!

BBC spoke to Streisand for what she claimed would be her last interview.

