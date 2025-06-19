Inside Barbra Streisand's 'Massive' Malibu Mansion She Shares With Husband James Brolin: Photos
Barbra Streisand and James Brolin are basking in domestic bliss, and a source revealed just how they maintain their lavish lifestyle in their stunning $100 million Malibu mansion.
"Barbra has designed every aspect of their home meticulously, and she has a handpicked staff running it all like a well-oiled machine," the insider explained. "She and James want for nothing; they have people tending to their every whim."
The source noted that Streisand's commitment to luxury comes with a price tag: "Barbra spends a fortune on salaries every month because she has so many people working for her. It's almost like an old English estate because there's a huge contingency of servants."
At 83, the Brooklyn native has more than enough to fund her opulent lifestyle after amassing an estimated $400 million throughout her impressive six-decade career. The multi-platinum artist released her self-titled debut album in 1963.
"I was a child who had to dream, who had to live in my imagination because I came from a weird dysfunctional home. I was the kid on the block that was known for not having a father when all my friends had fathers," she told Jamie Foxx in June 2018. "I had a good voice, but I dreamed about bigger things than the projects in Brooklyn."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Her magnificent estate, which gained notoriety during the 2003 controversy that birthed the term "The Streisand Effect," serves as a testament to her exceptional creativity.
"The garden staff alone is a dozen people, including a well-paid arborist and an expert horticulturist. Her compound spans three acres, and the gardens provide a huge source of solace," the insider revealed. "She spends a lot of time walking around her property, admiring all the flowers and plants while gazing out over the ocean."
The spacious home offers ample room for Streisand and Brolin, who is 84, to enjoy family time with their children and grandchildren.
While they don't share any children together, Barbra has a son, Jason, 58, from her previous marriage to Elliott Gould and three stepchildren: sons Jess, 53, and Josh, 57, from the actor's first marriage to Jane Cameron Agee, and daughter Molly, 38, from his second marriage to Jan Smithers.
With both sons also working in the acting industry and each having four children, the couple has eight grandkids ready for spoiling.
"The home is massive, over ten thousand square feet, featuring eight bedrooms and eleven bathrooms, plus a guest cottage," the source detailed. "The cleaning staff works every day, full-time, to maintain everything to Barbara's exacting standards."
In addition to the luxurious amenities, the house boasts its own spa, a massage therapist on retainer, and several private chefs.
"If Barbara gets up at 3 a.m., she wants someone there waiting to make her a snack," the source dished. "She's the queen of her castle, and James is her king. They're living a life that their Hollywood peers could only ever dream of."