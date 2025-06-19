Inside Barbra Streisand's 'Massive' Malibu Mansion She Shares With Husband James Brolin: Photos

The spacious home offers ample room for Streisand and Brolin, who is 84, to enjoy family time with their children and grandchildren.

While they don't share any children together, Barbra has a son, Jason, 58, from her previous marriage to Elliott Gould and three stepchildren: sons Jess, 53, and Josh, 57, from the actor's first marriage to Jane Cameron Agee, and daughter Molly, 38, from his second marriage to Jan Smithers.

With both sons also working in the acting industry and each having four children, the couple has eight grandkids ready for spoiling.