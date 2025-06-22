Barbra Streisand Shared Her 'Wisdom and Stories' With Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and More While Recording Her Duets Album
Barbra Streisand is back in the spotlight, collaborating with a fresh wave of talent on her upcoming duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.
The legendary singer and actress takes immense pride in mentoring a new generation of artists, who are eager to soak up the knowledge from a true legend.
"Barbra is at a stage in her life where she gets a huge amount of joy from being in the wise elder role," an insider told a news outlet.
"That dynamic wasn't there with all her duet partners; obviously she's not going to be teaching Paul McCartney or Bob Dylan anything. But Hozier, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, and even music veteran Mariah Carey happily deferred to her and treated every word she said with a sort of reverence, which Barbra loved."
The source added, "And she certainly does have a lot of wisdom and stories to share. You'd think after releasing her massive autobiography she'd have had enough, but she still enjoys telling her stories to people who want to listen. Her recording sessions typically went way over time because they spent so much time talking — well, mostly Barbra was talking and they were listening."
In April, Variety reported that the 83-year-old songstress was in the studio with several big names for her duets album, set to release on June 27. This album follows her 2014 collection, Partners.
"I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists," Streisand said in a statement. "They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them, and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."
One notable collaborator, Hozier, expressed his excitement after working with the iconic actress on a cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."
"Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma, and vision," he said. "To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Ewan MacColl's 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me. It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honor I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack's incredible legacy."