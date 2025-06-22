or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > barbra streisand
OK LogoNEWS

Barbra Streisand Shared Her 'Wisdom and Stories' With Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey and More While Recording Her Duets Album

Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: @barbrastreisand/INSTAGRAM

Barbra Streisand teamed up with today’s top stars for a new duets album.

By:

June 22 2025, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Barbra Streisand is back in the spotlight, collaborating with a fresh wave of talent on her upcoming duets album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two.

The legendary singer and actress takes immense pride in mentoring a new generation of artists, who are eager to soak up the knowledge from a true legend.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: @barbrastreisand/INSTAGRAM

Barbra Streisand released 'The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two' recently.

Article continues below advertisement

"Barbra is at a stage in her life where she gets a huge amount of joy from being in the wise elder role," an insider told a news outlet.

"That dynamic wasn't there with all her duet partners; obviously she's not going to be teaching Paul McCartney or Bob Dylan anything. But Hozier, Sam Smith, Josh Groban, Ariana Grande, and even music veteran Mariah Carey happily deferred to her and treated every word she said with a sort of reverence, which Barbra loved."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added, "And she certainly does have a lot of wisdom and stories to share. You'd think after releasing her massive autobiography she'd have had enough, but she still enjoys telling her stories to people who want to listen. Her recording sessions typically went way over time because they spent so much time talking — well, mostly Barbra was talking and they were listening."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Barbra Streisand and Ariana Grande
Source: @barbrastreisand/INSTAGRAM

Barbra Streisand recorded a duet with Ariana Grande for her new album.

MORE ON:
barbra streisand

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In April, Variety reported that the 83-year-old songstress was in the studio with several big names for her duets album, set to release on June 27. This album follows her 2014 collection, Partners.

Article continues below advertisement

"I've always loved singing duets with gifted artists," Streisand said in a statement. "They inspire me in unique and different ways…and make our time in the studio a joy! My new album, The Secret of Life: Partners, Volume Two, gave me the chance to work and play with some of my old friends, label mates, and new artists too. I admire all of them, and I hope that you'll enjoy listening to our collaborations as much as I enjoyed recording with all of my wonderful partners."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Barbra Streisand
Source: @barbrastreisand/INSTAGRAM

Barbra Streisand told her life story in her autobiography, 'My Name Is Barbra.'

Article continues below advertisement

One notable collaborator, Hozier, expressed his excitement after working with the iconic actress on a cover of "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face."

"Barbra Streisand is one of the most enduring and iconic vocalists of our time, and somebody who defined an era with the sheer force of her voice, her talent, charisma, and vision," he said. "To be asked to join her on a duet was a huge honor and came as a wonderful and welcome surprise. Ewan MacColl's 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,' made famous by the stunning Roberta Flack recording, has always mystified me. It is, to me, one of the most beautiful love songs ever written. Like so many, I was deeply saddened to hear of her recent passing. Along with the honor I have to sing on this record with Barbra, I hope this duet offers something of a gesture to Roberta Flack's incredible legacy."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.