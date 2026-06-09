Barron Trump Slammed for 'Out-of-Touch' Pricing of His New Energy Drink Venture: 'The Grift Never Stops'
June 9 2026, Published 2:19 p.m. ET
Barron Trump's newest business venture is raising eyebrows.
The 20-year-old son of Donald Trump recently dropped his Palm Beach-based energy drink SOLLOS Yerba Mate and is now being hit with hate on social media over its hefty price tag.
Barron Trump's Drink Sells for $39 Per Case
The drink, which retails for $39 for a 12-pack, is made with organic Brazilian yerba mate. It features pineapple and coconut flavors and is sweetened with cane sugar, raw honey and monk fruit extract.
Each individual can contains just 50 calories and 120 mg of natural caffeine.
'Biggest Grifting Family in the World'
Fans online rolled their eyes at Barron's product, with one user writing on X: "The grift never stops with these people."
“Daddy’s Lil Squirt Barron Trump is officially in the energy drink market… BANKRUPTCY #1,” another person scoffed.
"Barron Trump is out of touch," someone else wrote, while another chimed in, "Biggest grifting family in the world."
A different user told the NYU student to "get real" as the "average person can't afford a $40 12-pack of your drink."
"Try to see it from our view. You know, average people. The rich spoiled get whatever they want from daddy. But we have to work hard for our money. It's not handed to us. Try to adjust the price and possibly you will sell a lot more. But good luck on your product," the user continued.
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SOLLOS Currently Only Sells a Pineapple-Coconut Flavor
According to the SOLLOS website, the beverage was concocted as a response to Florida's "outdoor, sun-driven lifestyle."
The idea for the drink "started in a cabana, with a simple goal: to create a beverage that actually complements life in the Sunshine State."
"Most brands launch with four flavors, hoping you'll like one of them," the site added of just having a pineapple-coconut variation for the time being. "We have been obsessing over one flavor until it was flawless."
The brand also sells a merch collection, which includes a $95 hoodie, $80 insulated beach bag and $30 baseball hat.
Inside Barron Trump's Business Ventures
Barron's business instincts seem to come from Donald, 79, as his energy drink is not his first venture in the world of big enterprise.
The college student also co-founded World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company, alongside brothers Donald Jr. and Eric Trump in 2024. Barron reportedly earned $40 million from the company before taxes.
According to Forbes, Barron's net worth was estimated to be $150 million in 2025.