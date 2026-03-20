'Loner' Barron Trump Is a 'Carbon Copy' of Daddy Donald, Source Reveals: He's 'Inherited His Father's Interest in Making Money' 

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Sources close to the Trump family have described Barron Trump as a "carbon copy of his father" in his intense focus on business and financial success. According to People, the typically elusive Barron takes after his father in many ways. “Barron has inherited his father’s interest in making money and a name for himself, and is well on the way to becoming an entrepreneur,” a source told the magazine of the New York University sophomore. “He is smart, focused and resourceful. He is always looking for areas that interest him and is quite ambitious for such a young age.”

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'Carbon Copy' of His Father

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is a 'carbon copy' of his father, a source said.

While he shares his father's ambition, sources note he exhibits independence in his business decisions and is not shy about getting his own career in gear. The NYU student, who transferred from the Manhattan campus to the Washington, D.C., campus, became a co-founder and director of SOLLOS Yerba Mate Inc., a lifestyle beverage company that raised $1 million in private funding. “He has been actively pursuing successful ventures for several years,” the source explained. “Turning 20 is indeed a turning point for him as he gets older and wants to engage with projects that not only interest him, but will make him a lot of money."

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'He Wants to Make His Own Mark'

Source: MEGA Barron Trump reportedly introduced his father to the value of digital assets.

Barron also reportedly introduced his father to the value of digital assets and was a key influence behind the family's World Liberty Financial crypto venture. Despite the "carbon copy" label, sources told People he lacks his father's "brashness” and instead takes after his steely mother, Melania, possessing a “European aloof and quiet sophistication.” "He wants to make his own mark,” the source revealed. "He has always thought about business and truly is interested in it like his father. A lot of this ambition has to do with his desire to look good to Donald, as well as to his mother. He is more gung-ho than most.”

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Barron Trump Is a 'Loner'

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is 'different' than his siblings, the source said.

The source said the young Trump is eyeing the industry that made his father rich. “Barron is interested in developing real estate in areas where he sees growth, especially keeping up with trends of younger buyers,” the source said. “I think the next phase of his life will include property development as well as other projects that he has researched enough to know they will be profitable.” Despite his enthusiasm, Barron has remained less public than his ubiquitous siblings for a reason. "He is different from the other Trump children in the sense that he is sort of a loner," the source adds. "Growing up in the public eye and not necessarily feeling comfortable in it has made him stronger within himself, and at the same time, is driving his ambition. It’s an interesting combination.”

Source: MEGA Barron Trump is also close with his mom.