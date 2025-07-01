Barron Trump's Crypto Journey: How the Youngest Trump May Have Raked in $40 Million
President Donald Trump's oldest children earned a few million dollars a year working in their father's real estate empire, but Barron Trump appears to be cashing in much faster, according to a report.
A child during his father's first term, Barron has taken on roles as a political advisor and business partner to the former president.
"Barron knows so much about this," Donald said during a September 2024 interview regarding the launch of their crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'"
In the nine months since, Donald has pocketed an estimated billion dollars from crypto, and Barron isn't doing too shabby himself. The 19-year-old may have earned as much as $40 million, leaving him with an estimated $25 million fortune after taxes. This figure surpasses what his older siblings amassed at his age.
While Donald's older children held small stakes in their father's Las Vegas tower and the hotel in Washington, D.C., nothing has generated as much revenue as the crypto boom, giving Barron a lavish entry into the family business.
World Liberty Financial's "gold paper" — a Trumpified white paper — appointed Barron as a "web3 ambassador," a title shared with Don Jr. and Eric Trump. All three are listed as cofounders on the venture's website along with four others. However, the extent of the Trump heirs' stakes remained unclear until recently.
Donald released a financial disclosure indicating that he holds a personal stake of 52.5 percent, while unnamed family members own another 22.5 percent. The report doesn't specify the breakdown among the family members, but if Don Jr., Eric and Barron shared equal portions, each would take home 7.5 percent of the total venture — the same amount held by Donald's three oldest kids in the D.C. hotel.
How much has World Liberty Financial generated so far? The venture sold at least $550 million in tokens, with profits beyond the first $30 million apparently going to the owners.
Therefore, Barron and his older brothers could have received $39 million each before taxes. However, there's a twist.
The Trump family reportedly sold a partial interest in the venture around January, a transaction that seems to have occurred after the cutoff date for the recent financial disclosure.
Depending on the timing and amount of the sale, Barron and his brothers' earnings could vary.
Representatives from World Liberty Financial and the Trump Organization did not respond to requests for comment.
Regardless of Barron's final earnings, he has quickly joined the ranks of presidential relatives who have capitalized on their family's power. He was only nine when his father famously descended the golden escalator at Trump Tower to announce his presidential run. Seventeen months later, Donald won the election and moved into the White House in January 2017, with Melania and Barron following that summer.
In Washington, Barron enrolled at St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, where tuition today exceeds $50,000 annually. Although his public appearances were infrequent, a 2020 biography of Melania revealed that she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement in 2018 to secure better inheritance terms for her son and enhance his involvement in the family business.
After time out of the spotlight, Barron attended Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., with an annual tuition exceeding $40,000.
He also enrolled at New York University's Stern School of Business, where the annual costs reach $99,000. That same month, his father announced World Liberty Financial, ensuring Barron will have no trouble covering tuition.