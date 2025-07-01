Barron Trump's Crypto Journey: How the Youngest Trump May Have Raked in $40 Million

President Donald Trump's oldest children earned a few million dollars a year working in their father's real estate empire, but Barron Trump appears to be cashing in much faster, according to a report.

A child during his father's first term, Barron has taken on roles as a political advisor and business partner to the former president.

"Barron knows so much about this," Donald said during a September 2024 interview regarding the launch of their crypto venture, World Liberty Financial. "He's got four wallets or something, and I'm saying, 'What is a wallet?'"